Interesting and Humour - page 4010
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I have never been to Kiev. What "caught my eye":
1. A modest air terminal building;
2. Few cars on the roads for a capital city.
But it's cool.
It's just that Zhulyany is a 'secondary' airport in Kyiv, it's financed by leftovers. There are quite few flights from there. And it's more difficult to develop it - the airport is almost in the city centre. The overwhelming majority of flights is from Boryspil. There was a video about Boryspil somewhere not so long ago. There's also a small excursion round Terminal D.
good afternoon. he wants to find a bug, why does his advisor make 4million in 5 years?
With respect.
Yes, and asks for help (seriously, no funny business).
Yes, and asks for help (seriously, no funny business).
Respectfully.
It looks like he built it out of different pieces. a lot of rubbish, unnecessary code and variables.P.S. you may have to take the code apart for a long time.
Best regards.
Yes, and asks for help (seriously, no joke).
Opened the EA code. I got the impression that someone made it to order, and this code turned out to be small. The programmer added a lot of unused variables to make more money, because he wanted to see how complex the EA is. I delete unnecessary strings and smile :)
P.S.
In general, the code is written in a horrible way. This is an example of how not to code :)
Now the word "buffers" has a slightly different meaning)
I had a dream. I was sitting in a meeting.
I woke up. And, indeed, I was sitting in a meeting.
"ShabanovYT.
All studies on overpopulation are paid for by people interested in as many slaves and cannon fodder as possible. The results are quite predictable and cannot be trusted.
Efremov (1970, "Bull Hour", banned immediately after publication, no time to sell out the copies, withdrawn from libraries): power will be taken over by criminal gangs, total surveillance, total brainwashing, food counterfeiting, disease pandemics caused by overpopulation, new diseases, 2 nuclear wars...
Efremov is suspected of being...
Hardcoin
Didn't have time to finish it? Have you been captured or something?"
(с)
Now the word "buffers" has a slightly different meaning)
They had then, too.