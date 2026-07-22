Interesting and Humour - page 1499
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Victor Hugo Peralta from Uruguay and his wife Gabriela Peralta from Argentina boast 77 modifications to their bodies, including 50 piercings, 11 body implants, 5 dental implants, 4 ear dilators and 2 ear bolts.
Flooding in Austria
So a lawyer in North Carolina, in the US, bought a box of rare and expensive cigars. Cigars are not cigarettes and sometimes cost a fortune. At the same time, our lawyer was a dodgy man, as his acquisition of major insurance, including against the effects of fire.
A month later, having smoked all 24 cigars, he applied for compensation, claiming that the property had been destroyed by fire. Naturally, the insurers wagged their fingers at their temples and sent the man away. The lawyer then sued the insurance company and won. According to the judge, the company was obliged to pay the indemnity because the contract did not specify what kind of fire was not considered an insured event.
However, the insurance guys proved that they do not eat their bread and black caviar for nothing. Instead of suing further, they pay out $15,000, but before doing so they report the crime to the police. The dodgy lawyer is arrested right outside the cash register and charged with 24 counts of arson on insured property. The result is two years in jail and a $24,000 fine.
It's a story that insurers like to tell
So a lawyer in North Carolina, in the US, bought a box of rare and expensive cigars. Cigars are not cigarettes and sometimes cost a fortune. At the same time, our lawyer was a dodgy man, as his acquisition of a thoroughly insured, including against the effects of fire.
A month later, having smoked all 24 cigars, he applied for compensation, claiming that the property had been destroyed by fire. Naturally, the insurers wagged their fingers at their temples and sent the man away. The lawyer then sued the insurance company and won. According to the judge, the company was obliged to pay the indemnity because the contract did not specify what type of fire was not considered an insured event.
However, the insurance guys proved that they do not eat their bread and black caviar for nothing. Instead of suing further, they pay out $15,000, but before doing so they report the crime to the police. The dodgy lawyer is arrested right outside the cash register and charged with 24 counts of arson on insured property. Ends up with two years in jail and a $24,000 fine.