Interesting and Humour - page 4775
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On the other hand... )
On the other hand... )
positively ))
don't know why, but the clip lifted my spirits, though i don't like the genre or the clip itself
positive )).
I don't know why, but it lifted my spirits, although I don't like the genre or the video itself
positive )).
I don't know why, but it lifted my spirits, though I don't like the genre or the video itself.
I just remembered the song because of your picture - with such "batmen" it can't be any other way).
350-year-old carved Tibetan skull
350 years ago is 1670. It's not funny and it doesn't smell humorous. It's bollocks.
It's very beautiful. According to Tibetan beliefs, the carving was used to lift a curse on the deceased.
350 years ago is 1670. It's not funny and it doesn't smell of humour. It's not funny.
What's wrong with it? It's a pretty cool bone carving technique, I like it.
What's wrong with it? It's a pretty cool bone carving technique, I like it.
Wouldn't mind if the skull was a bull.
It's immoral looking carving, much less putting it on display here.
Wouldn't have anything against it if the skull was a bull.
It's immoral looking rifling, much less putting it on display here.