Interesting and Humour - page 4775

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Igor Makanu:

On the other hand... )


 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

On the other hand... )


positively ))

don't know why, but the clip lifted my spirits, though i don't like the genre or the clip itself

 
Igor Makanu:

positive )).

I don't know why, but it lifted my spirits, although I don't like the genre or the video itself

Personally, just the picture makes me laugh.
 
Igor Makanu:

positive )).

I don't know why, but it lifted my spirits, though I don't like the genre or the video itself.

I just remembered the song because of your picture - with such "batmen" it can't be any other way).

 
denis.eremin:

350-year-old carved Tibetan skull

350 years ago is 1670. It's not funny and it doesn't smell humorous. It's bollocks.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:


It's very beautiful. According to Tibetan beliefs, the carving was used to lift a curse on the deceased.

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

350 years ago is 1670. It's not funny and it doesn't smell of humour. It's not funny.

What's wrong with it? It's a pretty cool bone carving technique, I like it.

 
Andrey Dik:

What's wrong with it? It's a pretty cool bone carving technique, I like it.

Wouldn't mind if the skull was a bull.

It's immoral looking carving, much less putting it on display here.

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Uladzimir Izerski:

Wouldn't have anything against it if the skull was a bull.

It's immoral looking rifling, much less putting it on display here.

Vova, where's the moniker?
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