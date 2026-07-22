Interesting and Humour - page 2641

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Ivan Vagin:
:-) Taki on Ru was, he mixed Russian letters Merikos i, neither fish nor meat ....-salo...
Go to that post and click on "Ru" and ... there will be vodka... surprise.
 

A view from the satellite! Space is very beautiful! Watch only in HD!


[Deleted]  
Karputov Vladimir:

And from our window you can see a little bit of the towers:


And from my window you can see Khortitsa)


 

 
 
 
 

Platform Prirazlomnaya >>>


Платформа ПРИРАЗЛОМНАЯ
Платформа ПРИРАЗЛОМНАЯ
  • arctic.ria.ru
Приразломное – единственное на сегодняшний день месторождение на арктическом шельфе России, разработка которого уже начата. Для этого создана уникальная ледостойкая платформа, спроектированная и построенная в России Принимает вертолеты Ми-8 АМТ. Посадочная площадка имеет форму правильного десятиугольника (диаметр вписанной окружности — 29,5...
[Deleted]  

I think Slavik was drunk)


 

The same places, but at different times, have been selected from millions of photos. By processing these photos, you can see how landscapes and scenery change

Сотрудники Google создали Time-lapse-видео из фотографий пользователей
Сотрудники Google создали Time-lapse-видео из фотографий пользователей
  • 4pda.ru
На просторах Интернета можно найти миллиарды фотографий в открытом доступе от пользователей со всего мира. Команды, состоящие из сотрудников Google и специалистов Вашингтонского университета, решили использовать их и разработали полностью автоматизированный способ создания Time-lapse-видео популярных среди пользователей достопримечательностей...
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