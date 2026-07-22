Interesting and Humour - page 2641
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
:-) Taki on Ru was, he mixed Russian letters Merikos i, neither fish nor meat ....-salo...
A view from the satellite! Space is very beautiful! Watch only in HD!
And from our window you can see a little bit of the towers:
And from my window you can see Khortitsa)
Platform Prirazlomnaya >>>
I think Slavik was drunk)
The same places, but at different times, have been selected from millions of photos. By processing these photos, you can see how landscapes and scenery change