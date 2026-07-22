Interesting and Humour - page 2132
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Why was Medvedev brought down for sleeping, the bastards. It's already a statistic ))))
Will the mouse rise up on the cats as well )
Madrobots #1 Digest of new gadgets and "ducks
Madrobots #1 Digest of new gadgets and "ducks
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1f31xlzQB8
Fox 31 TV (KDVR) showed pictures from Twitter in a report on a helicopter crash in Seattle that had nothing to do with the story. Instead of pictures of the helicopter, the live stream showed pictures of Edward Scissorhands, burritos and penises.
After the pictures were mistakenly aired, the cameraman changed the image to a view of the studio, where the presenters of the report could not contain their shock at what they saw.
Fox 31 editorial staff apologized for the technical malfunction. A statement posted on the channel's Web site assured that technical services will do everything possible to make sure it does not happen again.
The story was about a passenger helicopter that crashed in downtown Seattle on Tuesday, March 18. The helicopter belonged to American commercial television network ABC News. Two people were killed in the crash.
At the rookery of glamorous bodies.
"I was born to be first!"
"May those who didn't want to die!"
Turning icons into icons,
"Bunch of bitches swarming in the net!
"They put halos on their crowns
"The virtual queens...
"The world's at her feet!" and her palate is calloused,
♪ and in my throat is a banana machine ♪
Friends of friends with amoebic IQs
Lick the mucus from the wounds of the soul.
Botox is pumped into the vacuoles,
The cellulite from the fatty buttocks.
Ready for the moth butterfly!
A photoshopped cosmetologist...
"Peacock Coelho"
To read "Eleven Minutes"!
That's it! You're a goddess! You're done!
Yeah, being a bitch is hard work.
...
The Internet is sick of the stench!
Read the dictionary, girls!
The meaning of the word "bitch" is "scum.
That's what they used to call corpses in the old days...
Written by Zulnora Burhan
===========
Good morning.
Thegold standard in classifying comments is Graham's Pyramid. Its author is programmer and investor Paul Graham. In a 2008 article, he classified comments according to their value to the world around them.
Как избежать перепалки
1. set a clear objective and describe what you expect from your colleagues. Don't ask them to speculate on a loose topic. Give a strict framework and don't be afraid to stick to it.
2 Set strict timelines: "Gather suggestions until 11 a.m. tomorrow. At 11 a.m. compile a list of suggestions and send it to the directors.
3 Be kind and generous. Thank those who work and participate wholeheartedly in the discussion. Gratitude melts hearts.
4. Re-read Carnegie.
5. Include only those whose opinions matter in the discussion. Don't call people "in the pile".
What is today's holiday?
20 March 2014. - Thursday