Interesting and Humour - page 2132

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Why was Medvedev brought down for sleeping, the bastards. It's already a statistic ))))

Will the mouse rise up on the cats as well )

 

Madrobots #1 Digest of new gadgets and "ducks



Дайджест новинок гаджетов и «уток» от Madrobots #1
Дайджест новинок гаджетов и «уток» от Madrobots #1
  • habrahabr.ru
Представляем первую версию дайджеста новинок гаджетов из мира «интернет вещей» и носимой электроники от Madrobots. Будем признательны за комментарии по оформлению и подборке. Если мы пропустили что-то интересное, напишите нам об этом. Фейк — Летающий скейтборд HUVr HUVr – мистический ховербоард, мечта большинства гиков, пришедший к нам...
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newdigital:

Madrobots #1 Digest of new gadgets and "ducks



1
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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MFaOogd6YyA
HUVr Tech - Tony Hawk Reveals Hoverboard Prank
HUVr Tech - Tony Hawk Reveals Hoverboard Prank
  • www.youtube.com
I was recently invited to participate in a prank video "revealing" the reality of hoverboards. It seemed harmless and fun, but the video spread and it was wi...
 
A TV channel showed live pictures of a penis instead of a crashed helicopter

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t1f31xlzQB8

Fox 31 TV (KDVR) showed pictures from Twitter in a report on a helicopter crash in Seattle that had nothing to do with the story. Instead of pictures of the helicopter, the live stream showed pictures of Edward Scissorhands, burritos and penises.
After the pictures were mistakenly aired, the cameraman changed the image to a view of the studio, where the presenters of the report could not contain their shock at what they saw.
Fox 31 editorial staff apologized for the technical malfunction. A statement posted on the channel's Web site assured that technical services will do everything possible to make sure it does not happen again.
The story was about a passenger helicopter that crashed in downtown Seattle on Tuesday, March 18. The helicopter belonged to American commercial television network ABC News. Two people were killed in the crash.
Fox Denver News Station (KDVR) Accidentally Shows A Penis Pic On Live TV !
Fox Denver News Station (KDVR) Accidentally Shows A Penis Pic On Live TV !
  • www.youtube.com
Fox Denver affiliate KDVR News Station Accidentally Airs Penis Picture Amid Crash Coverage (VIDEO) Denver News Station Accidentally Showed A D*ck Pic On Live...
 
 
Everywhere you look, bitches are everywhere.
At the rookery of glamorous bodies.
"I was born to be first!"
"May those who didn't want to die!"
Turning icons into icons,
"Bunch of bitches swarming in the net!
"They put halos on their crowns
"The virtual queens...
"The world's at her feet!" and her palate is calloused,
♪ and in my throat is a banana machine ♪
Friends of friends with amoebic IQs
Lick the mucus from the wounds of the soul.
Botox is pumped into the vacuoles,
The cellulite from the fatty buttocks.
Ready for the moth butterfly!
A photoshopped cosmetologist...
"Peacock Coelho"
To read "Eleven Minutes"!
That's it! You're a goddess! You're done!
Yeah, being a bitch is hard work.
...
The Internet is sick of the stench!
Read the dictionary, girls!
The meaning of the word "bitch" is "scum.

That's what they used to call corpses in the old days...

Written by Zulnora Burhan

===========

Good morning.

 

Thegold standard in classifying comments is Graham's Pyramid. Its author is programmer and investor Paul Graham. In a 2008 article, he classified comments according to their value to the world around them.


Как избежать перепалки

1. set a clear objective and describe what you expect from your colleagues. Don't ask them to speculate on a loose topic. Give a strict framework and don't be afraid to stick to it.

2 Set strict timelines: "Gather suggestions until 11 a.m. tomorrow. At 11 a.m. compile a list of suggestions and send it to the directors.

3 Be kind and generous. Thank those who work and participate wholeheartedly in the discussion. Gratitude melts hearts.

4. Re-read Carnegie.

5. Include only those whose opinions matter in the discussion. Don't call people "in the pile".

Правильное ведение споров и дискуссий Пирамида Грэма
Правильное ведение споров и дискуссий Пирамида Грэма
  • ovkgroup.umi.ru
Золотой стандарт в классификации комментариев — «Пирамида Грэма». Ее автор — программист и инвестор Пол Грэм. В статье 2008 года он классифицировал комментарии по ценности для окружающего мира.  ПРЯМЫЕ ОСКОРБЛЕНИЯ: «ТЫ ИДИОТ»Не имеют отношения к делу. Спорщик даже не пытается доказать, что вы неправы — он просто бесится. Почти не встречается в...
 
 

What is today's holiday?

20 March 2014. - Thursday

  • International Day of Happiness
  • International Day without Meat
  • International Francophone Day
  • March Hare Day
  • Spring Equinox Day
  • Novruz - Muslim Spring Festival, Celebration of the Vernal Equinox (On 30 September 2009, Novruz was inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity along with 76 other elements of intangible heritage from around the world)
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