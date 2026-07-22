Interesting and Humour - page 554

New comment
 
IgorM:

I do not even know if your nickname has anything to do with your date of birth, but your thinking is childishly naive, there are and will never be any laws of supply and demand in our country, let's assume that import duties will be significantly reduced, so what? prices on the domestic market will fall or importers' income will increase? I expect the latter, but then again, I just read about a similar topic on RBC: http://top.rbc.ru/economics/23/08/2012/665991.shtml

i.e. taking inflation into account, pork will never become cheaper than it is now, and so will the car industry, imho

Logically the price should go down. But we do not live in that society. Our pricing for any product is not the same as everyone else's. The lion's share of the cost is the kickback of corruption.
 
sumkin75:

Of course they will. Otherwise what the hell do they need us for?

And the unemployment figures are naive. Where does the figure come from? The unemployment office? It's not even funny. But if the data from the pension office were to show which coll. people have deductions, the ruble would probably adjust its price sharply. IMHO.

Once again. What difference does it make what the levy is called. The final price is the same.

There are hundreds of thousands employed in the domestic car industry

 
Mischek: Hundreds of thousands of people are employed in the domestic car industry
No, that's not right, it should be: There are thousands of interested parties in the domestic car industry, so they suck shamelessly out of the budget, they are brazenly
 
Mischek:
It will not be abolished. They are replacing it with a recycling fee. The bottom line is exactly the same. If it were simply abolished, then hundreds of thousands of people would be out of work.
If they were just abolished, hundreds of thousands of thieves and crooks, mostly those at the helm of autovaz, would be left without their troughs. No way. We have to keep paying these crooks so that we can pay three times as much to drive our domestic cardboard cars or to buy used foreign junk cars.
 
IgorM:

I do not even know if your nickname has anything to do with your date of birth, but your thinking is childishly naive, there are and will never be any laws of supply and demand in our country, let's assume that import duties will be significantly reduced, so what? prices on the domestic market will fall or importers' income will increase? I expect the latter, but then again, I just read about a similar topic on RBC: http://top.rbc.ru/economics/23/08/2012/665991.shtml

i.e. taking inflation into account, pork will never become cheaper than it is now, and so will the car industry, imho

+100. Exactly. It remains to add that the bourgeois will be satisfied as in fact we will be sponsoring the injection of liquidity of imported consumer goods into our country at our expense. The quota will indeed be lowered and we will now have to buy more goods for the same money. Nice thinking, isn't it?
 
C-4:
.... to drive a domestic cardboard car or a used foreign wreck.
I don't know what is meant by a wreck, by modern standards, 10 years is not a long time for a car. Masses of jeeps and minibuses continue to ply the roads - why the dilapidation? The ability to keep the car clean and in working condition - it depends on the driver, everyone has different income, but to drive a car more expensive than 600K in my opinion is too expensive, so they should sell themselves a Lada for a million - it's better to drive a running Japanese car.
 
[Deleted]  
ivandurak:

This monkey seems to be ahead of the three bums in evolutionary development.))
 
peripatetikos:
As it turns out, this monkey is ahead of the three bums in evolutionary development.)))
Unlike animals, man's ascension as well as his fall is infinite.
 
1...547548549550551552553554555556557558559560561...4979
New comment