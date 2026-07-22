Interesting and Humour - page 554
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I do not even know if your nickname has anything to do with your date of birth, but your thinking is childishly naive, there are and will never be any laws of supply and demand in our country, let's assume that import duties will be significantly reduced, so what? prices on the domestic market will fall or importers' income will increase? I expect the latter, but then again, I just read about a similar topic on RBC: http://top.rbc.ru/economics/23/08/2012/665991.shtml
i.e. taking inflation into account, pork will never become cheaper than it is now, and so will the car industry, imho
Of course they will. Otherwise what the hell do they need us for?
And the unemployment figures are naive. Where does the figure come from? The unemployment office? It's not even funny. But if the data from the pension office were to show which coll. people have deductions, the ruble would probably adjust its price sharply. IMHO.
Once again. What difference does it make what the levy is called. The final price is the same.
There are hundreds of thousands employed in the domestic car industry
It will not be abolished. They are replacing it with a recycling fee. The bottom line is exactly the same. If it were simply abolished, then hundreds of thousands of people would be out of work.
I do not even know if your nickname has anything to do with your date of birth, but your thinking is childishly naive, there are and will never be any laws of supply and demand in our country, let's assume that import duties will be significantly reduced, so what? prices on the domestic market will fall or importers' income will increase? I expect the latter, but then again, I just read about a similar topic on RBC: http://top.rbc.ru/economics/23/08/2012/665991.shtml
i.e. taking inflation into account, pork will never become cheaper than it is now, and so will the car industry, imho
.... to drive a domestic cardboard car or a used foreign wreck.
As it turns out, this monkey is ahead of the three bums in evolutionary development.)))