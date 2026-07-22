Interesting and Humour - page 2731
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There's no SL there, it's a straightforward margin call.
The latest domestic gadget!
Apple, Samsung, LG, as well as the top Chinese Xiaomi, Meizu are nervously smoking on the sidelines!
http://medialeaks.ru/news/1308dalex_bq
Fantastic bubble show
Where's the humour? The man fell down, he's in pain! And you're all hijinks and hijinks.) He looked... he fell... he fell... and he's in a cast.)
Where's the humour? The man fell down, he's in pain! And you're all hijinks and hijinks.) He looked... he fell... he fell down... and he's in a cast.)