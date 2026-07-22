Interesting and Humour - page 2731

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There's no SL there, it's a straightforward margin call.
 
Alexandr Murzin:
There's no SL there, it's a straightforward margin call.
The market depth there may only be three floors deep, so the probability of Uncle Kolya coming in is not 100% )))
[Deleted]  
 

The latest domestic gadget!

Apple, Samsung, LG, as well as the top Chinese Xiaomi, Meizu are nervously smoking on the sidelines!

http://medialeaks.ru/news/1308dalex_bq


В России появился мобильный телефон с открывашкой для пива
В России появился мобильный телефон с открывашкой для пива
  • medialeaks.ru
Гаджет представила компания BQ-mobile, модель называется «Мюнхен». Время от времени производители добавляют в бюджетные модели телефонов разные приспособления, чтобы сделать их полезнее для пользователя. Чаще всего это фонарик. Бывает встроенное FM-радио. Компания BQ-mobile взглянула в корень и снабдила свой телефон открывашкой для пивных...
 
 
Elena Sibireva:
Where's the humour? The man fell down, he's in pain! And you're all hijinks and hijinks.) He looked... he fell... he fell down... and he's in a cast.)
 

Fantastic bubble show


 
khorosh:
Where's the humour? The man fell down, he's in pain! And you're all hijinks and hijinks.) He looked... he fell... he fell... and he's in a cast.)
In such cases they usually write: like a boss
 
khorosh:
Where's the humour? The man fell down, he's in pain! And you're all hijinks and hijinks.) He looked... he fell... he fell down... and he's in a cast.)
Don't get the dude in trouble. He changed his exercise. First he ran, then he did push-ups.
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