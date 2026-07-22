Interesting and Humour - page 3409
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It's a formula for calculating the cost of petrol with free oil :)
What do you expect, with such a corrupt component.
Corruption" was invented at Yale to educate particularly disgruntled representatives of underdeveloped countries.
So we look at the line "export of capital abroad", and if we want to understand it, we look at the scheme of export sales: first, we sell ourselves abroad at zero profit, and then we sell them abroad at world prices.
Today is tobacco-free day
Corruption" was invented at Yale to educate particularly disgruntled representatives of underdeveloped countries.
So we look at the line "export of capital abroad", and if we want to understand it, we look at the scheme of export sales: first, we export ourselves abroad at zero profit, and then we export at world prices.
1) The dialogue between Peter the Great and the Procurator General, Procurator General as it is now.
When he gave examples of theft, Peter suggested that even for small, minor crimes they should be exiled to Siberia and executed.
The Procurator-General replied: "Who will you stay with, Tsar? We are all thieves" - read, we are all corrupt.
2) The first ruler mentioned as a fighter against corruption was Uruinimgin, a Sumerian king of the city-state of Lahagha.
king of the city-state of Lagash in the second half of the fourteenth century B.C.
and there was no "Yale University" back then.
1) The dialogue between Peter the Great and the Procurator-General, Procurator General, as it is now.
When he brought up examples of theft, Peter suggested that even for small, minor crimes they should be exiled to Siberia and executed.
The Procurator-General replied: "Who will you stay with, Tsar? We are all thieves" - read, we are all corrupt.
2) The first ruler mentioned as a fighter against corruption was Uruinimgin, a Sumerian king of the city-state of Lahagha.
king of the city-state of Lagash in the second half of the fourteenth century B.C.
and there was no "Yale University" back then.
Corruption is ONE criminal offence and has no place on political party flags. In my example, I was just giving an example of how the bugbear of "corruption" is used to hide the real processes of LEGAL looting of the country. If you put politics aside and look at the economic root, the picture of the world is completely different, because you stop at the word "robbery" and whether it is legal or not is no longer important.
PS
A couple of years ago, you go to the clinic and give money to a doctor, or not - corruption, they shouted from all the irons and pots.
And now you can't go to the clinic without money, but everything is according to the law.
Pardon me, you're talking about the Sumerians and Peter, but I'm talking about the down-to-earth, my interest.