Interesting and Humour - page 1885
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Who's into chess?
The little ginger bastard
Labrador's cute... So modest... And kitty said to him, "What's the point... Dare, dare
He, by the way, didn't dare pass by for a long time. And kitty didn't give a damn before and didn't give a damn at this moment either.
The ruble symbol approved by the Bank of Russia bears a resemblance to the Philippine peso. If the Central Bank does not abandon the symbol, the Russian currency will have reputational problems, the expert warns.
Symbols of the rouble (left) and Philippine peso (right)
The speaker is striking in his determination not to allow lawlessness in Ukraine. =) An attempt by the Ukrainian authorities to counter the people's anger with their "Maidan".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2FdU9Kj9T_c
http://top.rbc.ru/economics/13/12/2013/894637.shtml
The speaker is striking in his determination not to allow lawlessness in Ukraine. =) An attempt by the Ukrainian authorities to counter the people's anger with their "Maidan".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2FdU9Kj9T_c
Yanukovych is bankrupt. Why Ukraine is facing an imminent change of power
Smoking is unhealthy :
The private was unable to get back on the road. Then he returned to the firing range to get another BMP-2 to use it to tow the malfunctioning vehicle. However, while he was away, the BMP-2 in the ditch caught fire. The fire damaged the main components, mechanisms and instruments of the hull as well as the interior of the vehicle.
dns-shop
broadcast (70% off promotion)
has been on for an hour
http://stream.mega-com.ru/1_13122013/
it's not getting any less crowded... Oh, crap, it's crowded... here comes the freebie.