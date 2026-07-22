Interesting and Humour - page 1885

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Contender:

Who's into chess?

I-I-I-I!!! May I? !!!!
 
Yoschik:

The little ginger bastard

Labrador's cute... So modest... And kitty said to him, "What's the point... Dare, dare

He, by the way, didn't dare pass by for a long time. And kitty didn't give a damn before and didn't give a damn at this moment either.

[Deleted]  
The chosen ruble symbol will damage Russia's image - expert

The ruble symbol approved by the Bank of Russia bears a resemblance to the Philippine peso. If the Central Bank does not abandon the symbol, the Russian currency will have reputational problems, the expert warns.



Symbols of the rouble (left) and Philippine peso (right)
 

The speaker is striking in his determination not to allow lawlessness in Ukraine. =) An attempt by the Ukrainian authorities to counter the people's anger with their "Maidan".

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2FdU9Kj9T_c

 

http://top.rbc.ru/economics/13/12/2013/894637.shtml

В Калининграде вкладчиков Инвестбанка пришлось успокаивать губернатору
В Калининграде вкладчиков Инвестбанка пришлось успокаивать губернатору
  • www.rbc.ru
В Калининграде вкладчиков Инвестбанка пришлось успокаивать губернатору. В Калининграде в связи с паникой вкладчиков потерявшего лицензию Инвестбанка к главному офису банка приехал губернатор ...
 
iTC:

The speaker is striking in his determination not to allow lawlessness in Ukraine. =) An attempt by the Ukrainian authorities to counter the people's anger with their "Maidan".

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2FdU9Kj9T_c


Yanukovych is bankrupt. Why Ukraine is facing an imminent change of power
Янукович - банкрот. Почему Украину ждет скорая смена власти
Янукович - банкрот. Почему Украину ждет скорая смена власти
  • argumentua.com
К «евромайдану» привели долгие годы популизма, коррупция и кабальное газовое соглашение с Россией. (А еще простая человеческая глупость, помноженная н беспредельную жадность - А). Виктор
 

Smoking is unhealthy :

The private was unable to get back on the road. Then he returned to the firing range to get another BMP-2 to use it to tow the malfunctioning vehicle. However, while he was away, the BMP-2 in the ditch caught fire. The fire damaged the main components, mechanisms and instruments of the hull as well as the interior of the vehicle.

Солдат угнал БМП под Калининградом, чтобы съездить за сигаретами
Солдат угнал БМП под Калининградом, чтобы съездить за сигаретами
  • ria.ru
КАЛИНИНГРАД, 13 дек — РИА Новости. Рядовой одной из войсковых частей Калининградской области обвиняется в причинении ущербу военному ведомству в размере более 1,8 миллиона рублей; военнослужащий сжег боевую машину пехоты (БМП-2), отправившись на ней за сигаретами в соседний город, сообщил РИА Новости представитель военного следственного управления...
 

dns-shop

broadcast (70% off promotion)

has been on for an hour

http://stream.mega-com.ru/1_13122013/

it's not getting any less crowded... Oh, crap, it's crowded... here comes the freebie.

 
http://coub.com/view/ed5f9e9
 
http://coub.com/view/16r7lm2u
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