Interesting and Humour - page 2858

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Interesting! This is the first time I've seen a message about opening an MT4 postal account in Tajik:

Bakaidgiriya surathisobi nav

Shumo bo paramrhoi zerin surathisob kushoded:

Login: 70118088
Ramz:
Investor: tq5efqy

Lutfan, in ma'lumotro dar choyi behavf nigoh dored.

Aknun Shumo metavoned savdo kuned, narhhoro analysis namoed wa barnoma robothoero, ki baroi Shumo savdo mekunand, ba kor andozed. Dar MQL5.com az caid guzared wa imkoniyati istifodai kismathoi zerinro ba give ored: Signalho baroi savdo, Market, Freelance and Hosting virtuali. In ba Shumo imkon farokham meorad, ki tariki auto savdohoi traderhoi dar kori hud muwaffakro nuskhabardori kuned, az barnomanawison zamimabarnohoi savdo bihared yo ba onho farmoish dyhedd wa in zamimabarnomacho baroi savdoi tahirnopazir dar nuskhoi virtuali platform ba kor andozed.

Hamchunin tawsia mediahem, ki zamimai mobiliro baroi iOS y Android dastras kuned - novobasta az zamonu makon az har gushavu kanori olam isoda, savdoi hudro davom dihed

MetaTrader 4 on the App Store
MetaTrader 4 on the App Store
  • 2015.11.05
  • MetaQuotes Software Corp.
  • itunes.apple.com
Trade Forex from your iPhone or iPad! MetaTrader 4 is the world's most popular Forex trading platform. Choose from hundreds of brokers and thousands of servers to trade with your MetaTrader 4 iOS app. Control your account, trade and analyze the Forex market using technical indicators and graphical objects. TRADING • Real-time quotes of...
[Deleted]  

Sergey Golubev:
ВБезукоризненная последовательность совершения ошибок создаёт впечатление реализации тщательно продуманного плана.ВвВ

All that is permissible this year is to leave this evil and innocent forum for Vovka "Kesha".

Otherwise, in terms of defence ministry, I'm evil.

 
Alexander Antoshkin:

All that is permissible this year is to leave this evil and innocent forum for Vovka "Kesha".

Otherwise, I'll be mad at the ministry of defence................

That's it, the whole Bamboo is smoked....

 
Has anyone seen where the double-triven overbought oversold indicator is?
 

Our man! )))

http://www.vesti.ru/m/doc.html?id=2704289

"Умерший" во время застолья приморец сбежал из морга, чтобы продолжить праздник
"Умерший" во время застолья приморец сбежал из морга, чтобы продолжить праздник
  • www.vesti.ru
Необычный случай произошел в Приморье: местный житель во время застолья упал замертво и был сочтен мертвым. Однако в морге мужчина пришел в себя и сбежал оттуда, чтобы продолжить возлияния.
 
 
Serjik:

Our man! )))

http://www.vesti.ru/m/doc.html?id=2704289

They are already making excuses - they say the police were joking.
They must have been drinking together in the morgue and forgot one there...
Чтобы приморцы меньше пили на Новый год, их пугают моргом
Чтобы приморцы меньше пили на Новый год, их пугают моргом
  • PrimaMedia
  • primamedia.ru
История с "воскресшим трупом" оказалась розыгрышем полицейских
 
[Deleted]  


 

Hairdresser to client:

- Are we going to do the fringes in a slant?

The client is dumbfounded:

- Can we do it the old way, with scissors?

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Happy New Year, everyone!

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