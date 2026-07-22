Interesting and Humour - page 2858
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Interesting! This is the first time I've seen a message about opening an MT4 postal account in Tajik:
Bakaidgiriya surathisobi nav
Shumo bo paramrhoi zerin surathisob kushoded:
Lutfan, in ma'lumotro dar choyi behavf nigoh dored.
Aknun Shumo metavoned savdo kuned, narhhoro analysis namoed wa barnoma robothoero, ki baroi Shumo savdo mekunand, ba kor andozed. Dar MQL5.com az caid guzared wa imkoniyati istifodai kismathoi zerinro ba give ored: Signalho baroi savdo, Market, Freelance and Hosting virtuali. In ba Shumo imkon farokham meorad, ki tariki auto savdohoi traderhoi dar kori hud muwaffakro nuskhabardori kuned, az barnomanawison zamimabarnohoi savdo bihared yo ba onho farmoish dyhedd wa in zamimabarnomacho baroi savdoi tahirnopazir dar nuskhoi virtuali platform ba kor andozed.
Hamchunin tawsia mediahem, ki zamimai mobiliro baroi iOS y Android dastras kuned - novobasta az zamonu makon az har gushavu kanori olam isoda, savdoi hudro davom dihed
Sergey Golubev:
ВБезукоризненная последовательность совершения ошибок создаёт впечатление реализации тщательно продуманного плана.ВвВ
All that is permissible this year is to leave this evil and innocent forum for Vovka "Kesha".
Otherwise, in terms of defence ministry, I'm evil.
All that is permissible this year is to leave this evil and innocent forum for Vovka "Kesha".
Otherwise, I'll be mad at the ministry of defence................
That's it, the whole Bamboo is smoked....
Our man! )))
http://www.vesti.ru/m/doc.html?id=2704289
Our man! )))
http://www.vesti.ru/m/doc.html?id=2704289
They must have been drinking together in the morgue and forgot one there...
Hairdresser to client:
- Are we going to do the fringes in a slant?
The client is dumbfounded:
- Can we do it the old way, with scissors?
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Happy New Year, everyone!