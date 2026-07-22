Interesting and Humour - page 3032
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Don't like jam, we'll post about pickles :)
Nothing special, just the presidents of Turkmenistan and Belarus watering a fir tree in the rain, 11 May 2016.
Good morning
ehhh... The man with the umbrella over the Christmas tree is missing to complete the picture.
I used to post kitties ... also complained ... :)
I haven't posted dogs yet... They say dog people don't like cat people...
Yeah. Why give yourself a slap on the wrist every time you enter fake contests, games and join organisations where your vote means nothing.
Heh-heh-heh. I certainly understand as a consolation prize for rejection with a visa theme. But not at the expense of other talent to encourage mediocrity.