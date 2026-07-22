Interesting and Humour - page 3032

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[Deleted]  
Karputov Vladimir:

Don't like jam, we'll post about pickles :)

[Deleted]  
Alexander Voronkov:

Nothing special, just the presidents of Turkmenistan and Belarus watering a fir tree in the rain, 11 May 2016.

ehhh... the man with the umbrella over the Christmas tree is missing to complete the picture.
 
Russia Saturday
 

Good morning


 
Олег avtomat:
ehhh... The man with the umbrella over the Christmas tree is missing to complete the picture.
 
Sergey Golubev:
I used to post kitties ... also complained ... :)
I haven't posted dogs yet... They say dog people don't like cat people...
 
cake
 
What to do if a boy does not call

[Deleted]  

Yeah. Why give yourself a slap on the wrist every time you enter fake contests, games and join organisations where your vote means nothing.

Heh-heh-heh. I certainly understand as a consolation prize for rejection with a visa theme. But not at the expense of other talent to encourage mediocrity.

 
Should have sent Loza, hehe :)
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