Interesting and Humour - page 59
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In light of the 20th anniversary of the events .
It's a nightmare.
I open the terminal in the morning and instead of quotes there is a video "Swan Lake". ))
The tactic used in the video is a failure. The tactic to achieve high results in a game like this is to build corridors and lock the balls in them.
I remember it like this - bright green symbols on a monochrome monitor, trying to lock a ball in a minimum square
The game is a real challenge, because you have to repeat the game from the first level - otherwise you won't set a record.
http://www.prikolzzz.ru/98.swf
That's it, I'm done. They never end.