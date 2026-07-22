Interesting and Humour - page 59

New comment
 

In light of the 20th anniversary of the events .

It's a nightmare.

I open the terminal in the morning and instead of quotes there is a video "Swan Lake". ))

 
 
DDFedor:

The tactic used in the video is a failure. The tactic to achieve high results in a game like this is to build corridors and lock the balls in them.

I remember it like this - bright green symbols on a monochrome monitor, trying to lock a ball in a minimum square

The game is a real challenge, because you have to repeat the game from the first level - otherwise you won't set a record.

 
 
 
Mischek:

http://www.prikolzzz.ru/98.swf

That's it, I'm done. They never end.


 
 
 
 
1...525354555657585960616263646566...4979
New comment