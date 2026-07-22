Interesting and Humour - page 4841

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Shoker:

Well, with that kind of money one should not show off, but to dive in.

Well, the new breed will soon grab it too andgo diving.)

 

...

 
 

vaccinated three times against covid-19, wanted to do more, but ran out of vaccine:


 
Denis Sartakov:

I was vaccinated against kovid-19 three times and wanted to get more, but the vaccine ran out:


This is how people used to go to the hairdresser's.))

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy:

That's how people used to go to the hairdresser's.))

And in the last 20 years, I've only once wanted to get my hair cut again here without coming to my senses.

 

hamster harsh


 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

hamster is harsh


:))))))

You can tell right away who the scorpion stung.))

 
Uladzimir Izerski:

You can see who the scorpion was stinging.)

Judging from the video, it tried to sting a hamster, but was eaten by it.

 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

Judging from the video, it tried to sting the hamster, but was eaten by it.

I can see that the poison is still working.)

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