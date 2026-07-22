Interesting and Humour - page 1636
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decided to look up fairy tales for children on the web...and what did I find :(
The Jabberwocky
Varkało. Bread shakers.
They were huffing and puffing in the nave,
And the grunting of the greenies,
Like mummers in the mwa.
-Boiling - eight o'clock in the evening, when it's time to cook dinner, but at the same time it's already getting a little bit dark.
- "snifty" - slimy and slippery.
- shoryok, a cross between a ferret, a lizard and a corkscrew.
- dive, dive, twirl
- nava - the grass beneath the sundial (extends a little to the right, a little to the left and a little to the back).
- grunt - to grunt and laugh (a variant - to fly).
- zelück - green turkey (original: green pig)
- mumzik - bird; its feathers are disheveled and stick out in all directions like a broom.
- mova - far from home (Humpty Dumpty admits that he is not sure about this).
crooked path
The dachshund ran down the crooked l ane.His head and forelegs had long since disappeared around the bend, and his hind legs and tail were well behind him.
sausages and wonders
There was a stick of smoked sausage that lived on the counter of a grocery shop. For a long time no one bought it. It was very frustrating for her to stay on the counter when another customer would take her friend that she had just bought out of the shop. It seemed to her that real miracles were happening outside the shop. All her girlfriends had been sold out long ago, but she was still lying in her place. And just before the New Year a handsome gentleman came to the shop counter and bought our sausage! They brought it into the cosy house and put it in the fridge at first. Then they took it out, sliced it thinly and put it on the table together with the other delicacies. They played beautiful music and lit candles on the prettiest of Christmas trees... The sausage was incredibly happy! And by morning it was all eaten up - not even a bite left...
Damn, the theme of cats vs dogs has lived even longer than expected
Well, come on, offer another one, time must be passed somehow
no no no. topic is what you need. except to expand and corner at the beat ..
The US Navy is at the forefront of developing new uses for wildlife, from dolphin port guards to pilot whale rescues. At a training ground in California, where the water is too deep, murky and cold for human swimmers, the US Navy routinely uses a group of trained sea lions to locate and transport fired missiles back. Navy scientist Jim Simmons has been experimenting with pigeons as spotters in air-to-water rescue missions. Pigeons transported on light aircraft were trained to peck a button if they saw a yellow, orange, or red object (the colors of life jackets and rafts). Since the visual acuity and performance of pigeons is far superior to that of human rescuers, especially in rough seas, the Coast Guard and the US Air Force are currently field testing the Marine Search Project with pigeons. The only but, as one of the commanders of the Coast Guard said: Where can I get experienced, highly qualified researchers who will feed the chickens meticulously and on time ?
Dr. M. Williard, a student of Skinner, developed a system for training small monkeys as helpers for people with paralysis. Trained with positive and negative reinforcement, the monkeys verbally learned to turn the lights on and off, change channels on the TV, turn pages, fetch certain items, insert and remove cassettes from the player, and even spoon-feed the sick. They take whatever they want in the house, they are active all day and can go to bed themselves at night. The helpfulness of monkeys, unlike, say, guide dogs, is not related to long-term breeding aimed at selection of performance qualities, but to the effectiveness of reinforcement learning. (At the same time, true affection and trust may arise between the disabled person and the monkey-nanny). At the moment, I don't think we can even predict what other animals might start interacting with us in the coming decades and what useful skills they might develop.
One of the advantages of reinforcement learning is that you don't have to invent an action for the animal and then teach it how to do it; you can reinforce whatever the animal randomly displays and see what happens. No one had any idea that common seals could “talk,” but in the New England aquarium, trainers noticed that the Hoover seal, rescued by people, seemed to imitate sounds. The imitation of the sounds of human speech was formed with the help of reinforcement, and soon Hoover was already "speaking" a few phrases.
“Say hello to the lady, Hoover.
Hoover (in a guttural bass, but very distinctly):
“Hi, honey, how are you?”
It's fun to listen to, and besides, it's of genuine scientific interest to zoologists and bioacoustics.
For me, as a behavioral biologist, the most amazing aspect of reinforcement learning is the window it opens into the mind of an animal. For decades it has been fashionable to deny that animals have intelligence and feelings, and this may have made some sense: it has allowed us to get rid of a lot of superstition, overestimation (“My dog understands every word of mine”) and misinterpretations. But then ethologists appeared, led by Konrad Lorenz, who showed that animals have an inner world - they experience anger, fear, etc. — and that it manifests itself in very distinct postures, expressions and movements that can be recognized and interpreted.
When you and the animal can see each other, and each of you is protected from unexpected physical collision and injury (for example, the animal is in a cage or pen, and you are outside), then the animal is free to manifest any internal states caused by the training interaction. Often, animals begin to show social behavior towards the trainer - from signs of greeting to outbursts of irritation. Without knowing anything about a given species, but knowing how any animal tends to respond to various training situations, one can learn more about the nature of the social signals of a given species in half an hour of training than in a month of observing how an animal interacts with its fellows. For example, if I see a dolphin jumping out of the water and splashing back into a group of other dolphins, I can only speculate as to why it does this; but if in one of the sessions I forget to reinforce what I always reinforced before, and the dolphin jumps out of the water and flops so that I get me from head to toe, I can say with sufficient certainty that at least in some cases splash jumps, seems to be a manifestation of aggressiveness and, in addition, very effective.
You can say even more. By engaging a wild animal in some simple learning process, one can get a glimpse but startling impression of what might be called species temperament—how not only a given individual, but all members of a given species tend to respond to environmental challenges. While teaching training to the keepers of the National Zoo, I demonstrated “techniques in many different species. I stood on one side of the fence, using a whistle as a prearranged signal, and throwing food over the fence; the animals on their side moved almost freely. Polar bears turned out to be incredibly persistent and stubborn. One bear, which accidentally received reinforcement while sitting still, mistook this for suggesting a "sitting" response; with saliva flowing down his muzzle and not taking his eyes off the trainer, he could sit motionless for half an hour or more, waiting for reinforcements. It is possible that for an animal that stalks seals on floating ice, such perseverance and patience are essential to survival.
I didn't even think to go inside the elephant enclosure at the National Zoo, despite the fact that they behave very obediently with those who constantly look after them. But with the help of caretaker Jim Jones, I did a couple of "free" training sessions through the bars with a young Indian elephant named Shanti. I decided to teach her how to throw a Frisbee, and start with her returning it. Shanti immediately came up with 101 Frisbee games, most of them noisy (Jim told me that elephants love to make noise). Shanti held the Frisbee in her trunk and slammed it against the wall, ran it along the grate, enjoying the resulting crackle like a child playing with a stick, or moved it back and forth with her foot on the floor. She made me very happy. Shanti quickly learned to bring me a Frisbee in response to the whistle and pail treats. She also quickly learned to stop a little further each time; so that I had to reach further into the paddock to get the Frisbee. When I didn't give in to it, she slapped me on the arm. When Jim and I both yelled at her (negative reinforcement reflecting disapproval, which elephants are very respectful of), she began to return the Frisbee more diligently, but pretended to forget how to take the carrot. For a full minute she felt the carrot in my hand with her trunk, looking meaningfully at the bucket to let me know that she preferred the apples and sweet potatoes that were in it. When I proved that I was a reasonable and trainable being in this respect and began to give her preferred vegetables and fruits, she immediately continued using the same technique - feeling the padlock on the door of her cage with her trunk and throwing eloquent glances at me, she tried to me force it to open. Elephants are not just resourceful, elephants are supernaturally resourceful.
During training sessions, the specific character of many animal species is revealed. When I accidentally didn't reinforce the hyena, instead of getting angry or stop working, it turned into a charm itself, sitting down in front of me, smiling and giggling like a furry Johnny Carson. In training the wolf to walk around the bush that grew in his enclosure, I made the same mistake, missed the reinforcement that I should have given; the wolf looked back, looked over his shoulder into my eyes with a long meaningful look, then ran, making a circle around the bush, and in doing so earned all the contents of my pocket at once; he "cut through" the situation, perhaps deciding that I was continuing the game, since I was watching him, and decided to try to guess what would work. Wolves are real players. If hyenas are comedians, then wolves are Vikings.
Sometimes animals understand the meaning of reinforcement very well. Melanie Bond, head of the great apes at the National Zoo, began to reinforce Ham's chimpanzee for a variety of behaviors. One day, instead of eating goodies, he began to collect them, so that, as Melanie suggested, he could eat them on the street. However, when Ham saw that Melanie went to finally open the door to let him out, he knew what to do: he handed her a stalk of celery.
I can sympathize with biologists who seek to observe the natural behavior of animals without disturbing or interfering with it in any way, and thereby reject such a strong intervention as training. I can understand experimental psychologists who shy away from any assumptions based solely on observation of animals and not confirmed by measurements, although I do not sympathize with them. But I remain a firm believer that training sessions provide a fertile ground for combining both approaches, and that field and laboratory studies that cannot or do not use this tool are at a huge disadvantage.
Skillfully applied behavior shaping and reinforcement can make a huge difference in getting to the inner world of people for whom there is simply no other way. My friend Beverly was a doctor at an educational institution for children with complex developmental disabilities—children who were both deaf and blind, or paralyzed and retarded. She created a device that, in response to sounds picked up by a microphone, generated patches of color that formed a pattern. Debbie, mentally retarded with cerebral palsy, motionless and lying in bed day and night, indifferent and motionless, laughed when she first saw the spots of light. She heard her voice amplified by the microphone, saw that the spots became brighter, and instantly learned the ability to cause the dance of light spots herself, continuing to laugh and make sounds. Debbie's discovery that she could cause an event of interest to her, enabled the doctor to start teaching Debbie how to communicate. With regard to another child, who had a congenital skull defect and was always forced to wear a special helmet, he was considered to be completely blind, as he moved by touch and did not respond to any visual stimuli. Beverly encouraged him to make sounds in front of her microphone, reinforcing him by hearing his own voice greatly amplified. Then she realized that the boy was orienting himself by the flashing spots of light as well—and making sounds for longer and longer periods, making the spots dance. He could see clearly enough. And as soon as the staff found out about this, they had a new “channel” through which they could get in touch and help the child.
But... In the conditions of this educational institution, this educational toy found its end on a cabinet shelf. Beverly had only a master's degree, and she was not expected to create a new method of correction. There were no scientific papers proving that color glowing patches improved complex deviations, and the deviation from the beaten path angered other employees. But this is not the point, but the fact that reinforcement learning can shed light on many things - not only on a given subject, but also on what surrounds him - and sometimes this happens in a matter of moments during training.
Karen Pryor. "Don't growl at the dog." Chapter "Reinforcements in the Animal World"
// Mishek must study the book. I'll come and check.
Don't even try to prove to me that Mischek should be banned. I usually ban really vicious trolls without delay.
I don't give a shit how you all feel about cats, dogs, non-dogs and other parrots. But I do wonder how you make jokes about it.
P.S. I love both dogs and pussies.
It's not like I asked anyone to ban anyone. You just have to know how to stop, otherwise the joke turns into vulgarity.
PS. Personally, I'm not averse to animals, although I've had more cats than dogs through my hands.
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There are two kinds of programmers - those who haven't read Knuth and those who lie that they have.
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Good morning
Fine, only one cat - the most common, "tiger" - and one dog, a zwerg schnauzer(Mischek, it's a dog, not a totterer!), have passed through mine.
The cat had been with me considerably longer, and I was very sad when Timoschka died.
And I didn't learn to love our Zwerg right away. But he saw me as the leader of the pack and surrendered to me wholeheartedly. I was smitten, and I fell in love with him myself.
Why? It's a branch of humour, the partial result of which is movement (particularly laughter).
MD: Skillfully applied behaviour shaping and reinforcement can go a long way towards getting at the inner world of those people to whom there are simply no other approaches.
Now you've got me thinking: the humour branch is sometimes frequented by such individuals for whom effective reinforcements have to be invented all the time.
Why?
Because...
A joke repeated twice is stupidity.
.................
Now that's where you got me thinking: there are certain people who get into the humour thread who need valid reinforcement all the time.
Finally! That's one of them. I wouldn't recommend limiting the context to Humour.
OK. Look for a book to download-read (if possible, buy a paper one*, better two or three - there will be attempts to read it anyway, you can't keep track of one). Think. Then -> reread. -> master. -> Work your way through it all. -> Build mastery. -> Teach-disseminate-introduce....
Everyone who has (or plans to have) children must read and study this book. //You, as well as for managers of all levels and usability specialists.
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One more reason to buy a paper book: the latest edition has many corrections (usually improvements) and additions in comparison with the first Russian edition, which can be downloaded online. For example the chapter I quoted in the new edition is significantly larger, deeper in content and more convincing. I was bored to type it, though the temptation was great...
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By the way, she has another book translated into Russian: "Carrying the Wind". I recommend this book, too. Although it is not textbook, it is very informative. There are only descriptions of meetings and contacts with epic personalities... // Gregory Bateson, Conrad Lorentz, Skinner, etc. are among them.
Abe urged Japanese to eat food produced in Fukushima Prefecture
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe urged his countrymen to follow his example and actively buy rice and other products produced in Fukushima Prefecture.
"I eat rice from Fukushima Prefecture every day. I wish everyone would also use safe and tasty products from Fukushima without doubting (their quality) because of rumors," Abe said at the opening of an extraordinary session of the country's parliament.