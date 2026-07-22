Interesting and Humour - page 1728

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The closest person is the one who knows your past, believes in your future, and now accepts you for who you are.
 
Lizar:

Nipple?
I wonder what the cow is thinking?
 
Yoschik:
I wonder what the cow is thinking?
She's not thinking, she's sucking.
 
Yoschik:
I wonder what the cow is thinking?
The cow doesn't think anything - she's a statue.
 
 
 
http://coub.com/view/yujqie6
 

Just if anyone has nothing to do at all right now - like me for example :) (for 1 hour and 15 minutes) - just history.

The regularities of Russian history, narrated by historian Andrey Fursov



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