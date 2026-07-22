Interesting and Humour - page 1728
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Interesting & Humorous
Yoschik, 2013.11.16 22:14
I wonder what the cow is thinking?
I wonder what the cow is thinking?
Just if anyone has nothing to do at all right now - like me for example :) (for 1 hour and 15 minutes) - just history.
The regularities of Russian history, narrated by historian Andrey Fursov
http://coub.com/view/yujqie6