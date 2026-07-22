Interesting and Humour - page 1578
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Kawamura-Ganjavian design studio has created an original sleep aid called Ostrich PIllow (Ostrich Pillow).
TheOstrich PIllow is neither a pillow, nor a garment, nor a bed, but at the same time a bit of all of these.
Another selection of different gizmos -Creative design of ordinary things
They saw it on the first day. They will launch it into space and return it to the North Pole, lower it to the bottom of Lake Baikal and raise it (why???).
And then the Olympics will begin.
A man with a torch. That is cool.
They saw it on the first day. They will launch it into space and return it to the North Pole, lower it to the bottom of Lake Baikal and raise it (why???).
And then the Olympics will begin.
A man with a torch. That is cool.
Out... Oops...
There's money to be made, so they're sawing.
Help //no humour
Computer Science
Man, I don't know.
I don't get it at all (
I don't get it at all (