Interesting and Humour - page 2967
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In Denmark, banks pay interest to mortgage borrowers. Negative rates have turned the situation upside down.
Danish Hans-Peter Christensen, instead of paying interest on a mortgage loan he took out 11 years ago, received DKK 249 ($38) from the bank himself in the last quarter. The fact is that at the end of 2015,the interest rate on his loan, excluding fees, was -0.0562%. "My parents said I should frame this receipt to prove to future generations that this really happened," Christensen says.
if this is implemented
Interest in the near-forex environment - meaning those who earn not by trading, but by mediating
Profits of brokerage companies + MetaQuotes + freelance developers + all who work in this environment will fall sharply
And it's very interesting the minimum bar - who gets in
Maybe those who make more than a million rubles on their 2NDFL, maybe two or three?
How will they sort citizens for admission?
I wonder if it will be possible to invest in PAMM only after sorting? - Well, apparently yes - they will not let them in either.
SO THAT'S THE END OF THE PROSPEROUS ENVIRONMENT
Hello tankers )
http://ria.ru/defense_safety/20160418/1414168738.html
This is most likely the hidden purpose of this government settlement
FORTS RTS
To distract citizens from the dollar turnover
Buy shares of Russian companies and trade them --- it doesn't seem to be restricted.
and it will be quite affordable for the poor!!!
They even invented new slogans:
You have no money for forex trading - no problem - come and buy one Sberbank share from us at 0.07 kopecks!
buying one sberbank share now - for 0.07 kopecks by the end of your life you will have 0.14 kopecks!
To divert citizens away from the dollar turnover, it is enough to accept investments in rubles instead of dollars. To declare the value of Russian stocks in rubles instead of dollars.
Or call the dollar the "American rouble"!
Or call the dollar the "American rouble"!
What a touching concern for citizens, Ukraine is also starting to muddy the waters...