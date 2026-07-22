Interesting and Humour - page 2967

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Welcome to the cryptocurrency market ) it is impossible to ban and difficult to regulate
[Deleted]  
Igor Konyashin:

In Denmark, banks pay interest to mortgage borrowers. Negative rates have turned the situation upside down.

Danish Hans-Peter Christensen, instead of paying interest on a mortgage loan he took out 11 years ago, received DKK 249 ($38) from the bank himself in the last quarter. The fact is that at the end of 2015,the interest rate on his loan, excluding fees, was -0.0562%. "My parents said I should frame this receipt to prove to future generations that this really happened," Christensen says.

Bullshit
[Deleted]  
Yuriy Zaytsev:


if this is implemented

Interest in the near-forex environment - meaning those who earn not by trading, but by mediating

Profits of brokerage companies + MetaQuotes + freelance developers + all who work in this environment will fall sharply

And it's very interesting the minimum bar - who gets in

Maybe those who make more than a million rubles on their 2NDFL, maybe two or three?

How will they sort citizens for admission?

I wonder if it will be possible to invest in PAMM only after sorting? - Well, apparently yes - they will not let them in either.

SO THAT'S THE END OF THE PROSPEROUS ENVIRONMENT

Maybe they will go to the FORTS...
 

Hello tankers )

http://ria.ru/defense_safety/20160418/1414168738.html

Танк "Армата" в будущем будет беспилотным
Танк "Армата" в будущем будет беспилотным
  • 2016.04.18
  • ria.ru
МОСКВА, 18 апр — РИА Новости, Сергей Сафронов. Новейший российский танк "Армата" станет беспилотным, сообщил в интервью РИА Новости гендиректор корпорации "Уралвагонзавод" (УВЗ) Олег Сиенко. "Беспилотная "Армата" — это машина будущего, мы не сомневаемся. В этом уверены и мы, и военные", — сказал Сиенко. Глава корпорации напомнил, что у УВЗ уже...
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

This is most likely the hidden purpose of this government settlement

FORTS RTS

To distract citizens from the dollar turnover

Buy shares of Russian companies and trade them --- it doesn't seem to be restricted.

and it will be quite affordable for the poor!!!

They even invented new slogans:


You have no money for forex trading - no problem - come and buy one Sberbank share from us at 0.07 kopecks!

buying one sberbank share now - for 0.07 kopecks by the end of your life you will have 0.14 kopecks!

To divert citizens from dollar turnover, it is enough to accept investments in rubles instead of dollars. To declare the value of Russian shares in rubles instead of dollars.
 
Alexey Viktorov:
To divert citizens away from the dollar turnover, it is enough to accept investments in rubles instead of dollars. To declare the value of Russian stocks in rubles instead of dollars.
Or to call the dollar the "American rouble"!
 
IT industry budgets or oil is one thing, but shares in Russian companies are quite another. And you don't have to trade oil for roubles.
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:
Or call the dollar the "American rouble"!
I have only just noticed an inaccuracy in my words. I should clarify that I am talking about investing in Russian companies, only in Russian companies and no others.
 
Yousufkhodja Sultonov:
Or call the dollar the "American rouble"!

 
Yuriy Zaytsev:


What a touching concern for citizens, Ukraine is also starting to muddy the waters...

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