Interesting and Humour - page 1115
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I do not like to cling to the words, but you wrote that you have withdrawn that, and all the multiple profits (400%) left. Then you suddenly forgot about it and started writing that you withdrew all of it. I don't really care.
If you work in shifts, you may have to do it in shifts.)
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Interesting and Humorous
sanyooooook, 2013.04.09 23:06
er, you teach a scientist a lesson,
I have already lost all my money, I have only left as much as I had entered. The next game is not at my expense, I do not risk anything (why the word green? Are you jealous?))
the ending on bitcoins is as bad as the ending on Fora, it's even better,
At the forex horror without end, and there is just a terrible end. ))
ZS: we votaks also have our trump cards up our sleeves )
How long (in time) would it take to complete such a crossword puzzle? :)
If you're working in shifts, at least turn in each other's shifts and tell us who wrote what.)
You have trouble admitting you're wrong. I have to go over it all again, put it together chronologically in one post, so you can write, "So what? "
No, I'm not interested.
you have trouble admitting you're wrong. Do I have to go through the whole thing again, put it together chronologically in one post, so you can write, "So what? "
No, I'm not interested.
dig it all up, put it in a chronology, and show me I'm wrong, if I say I took almost everything out before the collapse, why don't you believe me, you don't trust people?
go, go see what I wrote there.
The culprits have been found
Windows 8 blamed for record drop in PC sales
The culprits have been found
Windows 8 blamed for record drop in PC sales
The culprits have been found
Windows 8 blamed for record drop in PC sales