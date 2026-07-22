Interesting and Humour - page 1265
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What's the point of competing with those who will be involved in sneaking and wiring and secretly deleting posts.
No, what are you talking about? You're the enemy, right? You got 10 bucks and now you're giving me a good reason.
You're so greedy.
You need seven leaves, not five.
- Doctor, my wife is always coughing. I've taken every medicine I can think of, but the cough won't go away.
- Have you tried herbs?
- We've tried it: she giggles, but she still coughs...
- Greetings, alien friend! Let me shake your hand.- Careful, Earthman. Who told you it was a hand?
Delivering Proton M-2 to the launch site
The joke applies to programming:
You could even say the basic rule of programming -"Write code as if it will be accompanied by a sadistic prone maniac who knows where you live" :)