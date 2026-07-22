Interesting and Humour - page 1920

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i_logic:
Geopolitical ambitions.

And I have no geopolitical ambitions )

Ah, Integer's, I guess.

 
I would have separated within the borders of Karelia, Leningrad, Pskov and Novgorod regions.
 
Integer:
That's where to go, but to a doctor, you should go. Sing more about tradition.
Dimitri, do you have geopolitical ambitions?
 
Yoschik:
I would secede within the borders of Karelia, Leningrad, Pskov and Novgorod regions.
Separatist
 
Yoschik:
Dimitri, do you have geopolitical ambitions?
Yes, I do! I took all the space in my dacha and put up a fence.
 
Integer:
You betcha! At the cottage, he took all the land and put up a fence.
Well, that's normal.
 
Contender:
Separatist
Ginger
 
Yoschik:
Well, that's all right.
What would we do without you! You can tell us what's normal and what's not. )))
 

Judophobe! Horse thief!

(c) "Shirley-Myrley"


 
tol64:
What would we do without you? You tell us what's normal and what's not. )))

I just stole it too. It's the last stretch and the road was spontaneous, so there's a good chunk of it up to the road.

No, I'm just like everybody else.

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