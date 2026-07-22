Interesting and Humour - page 1920
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Geopolitical ambitions.
And I have no geopolitical ambitions )
Ah, Integer's, I guess.
That's where to go, but to a doctor, you should go. Sing more about tradition.
I would secede within the borders of Karelia, Leningrad, Pskov and Novgorod regions.
Dimitri, do you have geopolitical ambitions?
You betcha! At the cottage, he took all the land and put up a fence.
Separatist
Well, that's all right.
Judophobe! Horse thief!
(c) "Shirley-Myrley"
What would we do without you? You tell us what's normal and what's not. )))
I just stole it too. It's the last stretch and the road was spontaneous, so there's a good chunk of it up to the road.
No, I'm just like everybody else.