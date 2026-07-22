Interesting and Humour - page 3525

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Дмитрий:

This is what the cross on Mount Hoverla looks like now:

How do you get up there in winter? I could hardly climb it in summer)))

 
transcendreamer:
linux only, hardcore.

Uh... no, I have an iPad at home...

beautiful fast handy with gorgeous glitch-free software, great graphics

I mean, it's a complete program along the lines of:

We drive a Beetle - but in the garage is a big beautiful car with chrome and shiny details - 25 litres per 100 km ... with a soft big sofa inside and a big huge boot for 6 people full-length

 
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Uh... no, I have an iPad at home...

beautiful fast handy with gorgeous glitch-free software, great graphics

I mean, it's a complete program along the lines of:

We drive a Beetle - but in the garage there is a big beautiful car with chrome and shiny details - 25 litres per 100 km... with a soft big sofa inside and a big huge luggage compartment for 6 people in full size

The iPad is a toy, and so is the android.
 
transcendreamer:
The iPad is a toy, and so is an android.

It depends on how you look at it, yes - it's expensive!

In general, as a tool, it's great.

Surfing - getting information, music, movies, communication, business, bank accounts, transfers - trading too.

No , it's not a toy - I have a different perception.

 
Vadens:

Four propellers and one on top - and off we go - I've seen a lot of homemade stuff on YouTumba...))


ВПЕРВЫЕ! Дрон поднимает человека в небо!
ВПЕРВЫЕ! Дрон поднимает человека в небо!
  • 2016.01.09
  • www.youtube.com
Китайцы создали квадрокоптер Ehang 184, который может перевозить людей. Будущее уже наступило! Я Вк: http://vk.com/alex_gech Twitter - http://twitter.com/The...
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

It depends on how you look at it, yes - it's expensive!

In general, as a tool, it's great.

Surfing - getting information, music, movies, communication, business, bank accounts, transfers - trading too.

No , it's not a toy - I have a different perception.

I have nothing against it personally, but I have always been amused by people who try to "do business" with iPads.

for example, one guy came to a meeting - we discuss the contract, but his footnotes and comments are not visible - he's in pain.

another time we were discussing terms of reference with architectural inlays in the text - and of course they don't appear on the iPad

and once I saw a presentation on the ipad - oh my god, I wish I had not seen it.....

 
There are experiments in transmitting power over a distance - though not a large 1.5 km yet... They will set up cellular transformer towers and charge the copters as they go... maybe pyramids used to be used for that...))
 
Сергей Криушин:
There are experiments in transmitting electricity over a distance - though not much more than 1.5 km... I will set up cellular transformer towers and charge the copters as I go... maybe that's what pyramids used to do...))

No, no, the pyramids were for intergalactic communication between Freemasons and Reptiloids.

And the Sphinx was used for transmitting electricity - transmitting it everywhere...

 

Happy start of the working week!

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