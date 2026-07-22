Interesting and Humour - page 3525
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This is what the cross on Mount Hoverla looks like now:
How do you get up there in winter? I could hardly climb it in summer)))
linux only, hardcore.
Uh... no, I have an iPad at home...
beautiful fast handy with gorgeous glitch-free software, great graphics
I mean, it's a complete program along the lines of:
We drive a Beetle - but in the garage is a big beautiful car with chrome and shiny details - 25 litres per 100 km ... with a soft big sofa inside and a big huge boot for 6 people full-length
Uh... no, I have an iPad at home...
beautiful fast handy with gorgeous glitch-free software, great graphics
I mean, it's a complete program along the lines of:
We drive a Beetle - but in the garage there is a big beautiful car with chrome and shiny details - 25 litres per 100 km... with a soft big sofa inside and a big huge luggage compartment for 6 people in full size
The iPad is a toy, and so is an android.
It depends on how you look at it, yes - it's expensive!
In general, as a tool, it's great.
Surfing - getting information, music, movies, communication, business, bank accounts, transfers - trading too.
No , it's not a toy - I have a different perception.
Four propellers and one on top - and off we go - I've seen a lot of homemade stuff on YouTumba...))
It depends on how you look at it, yes - it's expensive!
In general, as a tool, it's great.
Surfing - getting information, music, movies, communication, business, bank accounts, transfers - trading too.
No , it's not a toy - I have a different perception.
I have nothing against it personally, but I have always been amused by people who try to "do business" with iPads.
for example, one guy came to a meeting - we discuss the contract, but his footnotes and comments are not visible - he's in pain.
another time we were discussing terms of reference with architectural inlays in the text - and of course they don't appear on the iPad
and once I saw a presentation on the ipad - oh my god, I wish I had not seen it.....
There are experiments in transmitting electricity over a distance - though not much more than 1.5 km... I will set up cellular transformer towers and charge the copters as I go... maybe that's what pyramids used to do...))
No, no, the pyramids were for intergalactic communication between Freemasons and Reptiloids.
And the Sphinx was used for transmitting electricity - transmitting it everywhere...
Happy start of the working week!