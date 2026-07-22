Interesting and Humour - page 1919

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Yoschik:

...

It's a butterfly, just a butterfly.

Poor Yorick Yoschik. :)
 
i_logic:

Here's the kicker for Russia, but for Ukraine?

Russia will give 3 yards annually in the form of the gas price differential.

Russia will give 15 yards against its assets. So what?

Yanukovych will go down in elections anyway.

The economy will remain as it is and the 15 yards will be cut down and eaten up very quickly.

And we'll never get the bailout under the new president.

Ukraine's out, Russia's out.

Where's the profit?

St. Petersburg is cutting the budget for the Blockade Day gifts.

 

A rare photo ... now a lot of people think of him - of Stalin



 
tol64:
Poor Yorick Yoschik. :)
No, a friend asked for a hippo. Let it hang.
 
Yoschik:

And in St Petersburg they are cutting the budget for gifts for the siege survivors on the day of the breakthrough.

So? What's the trouble? They were for the Soviet Union and for Stalin. А?
 
Integer:
So? What's the trouble? They were for the USSR and for Stalin. А?
Dimitri, you should see a doctor, I'm sorry.
 
Yoschik:
Dimitri, you should see a doctor, I'm sorry.
You should see a doctor, that's where. You should go to a doctor, you should go to a doctor.
 
 
Yoschik:

Here's the kicker now for Russia, but for Ukraine?

Geopolitical ambitions.
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