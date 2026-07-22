Interesting and Humour - page 1432
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I drove around the barrier. Yeah.
The trackman's gonna get fired.
What track engineer? Railway workers check the condition of the railway track and repair the track if there are any defects, and they have nothing to do with the barriers.
Well, that's what sergeev said: he has nothing to do with it, and he's going to fire the trackman ))))
Ramzan Kadyrov has raised suspicions that mobile operators influenced the results of the SMS voting in the second stage of the Russia 10 final. "Megafon denied the Chechen leader's accusations.