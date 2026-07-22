Interesting and Humour - page 1432

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The first international convention of suckers took place. The suckers came from all over the world and the congress was cancelled.
 
 
 
sergeev:

I drove around the barrier. Yeah.

The trackman's gonna get fired.

What trackman? Railway workers check the condition of the railway track and repair the track if any defects are found, and they have nothing to do with barriers.
 
 
Reshetov:
What track engineer? Railway workers check the condition of the railway track and repair the track if there are any defects, and they have nothing to do with the barriers.

Well, that's what sergeev said: he has nothing to do with it, and he's going to fire the trackman ))))

 
peripatetikos:
Ramzan Kadyrov has raised suspicions that mobile operators influenced the results of the SMS voting in the second stage of the Russia 10 final. "Megafon denied the Chechen leader's accusations.
Ramzan Kadyrov demanded that Beeline and Megafon should refund money spent on voting for the mosque "The Heart of Chechnya" in the competition for Russia's symbols. The head of the republic wrote about it in his Instagram.
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