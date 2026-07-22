Interesting and Humour - page 3257
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When you really want to live
When you really want to live
And the company was becoming less reputable, which is expensive.
for a day ...
That's OK ...
so what did they say about Mishek's clone being banned?
he's not banned -- and we've even classified Mishek as an institutional flooder.
the banning system on this site is very peculiar -- get banned, get unbanned -- it's all a bit vague.
why bother banning, only to unban in a couple of hours?
so what did they say about Mishek's clone being banned?
he's not banned -- and we've even classified Mishek as an institutional flooder.
the banning system on this site is very peculiar -- get banned, get unbanned -- it's all a bit vague.
why bother banning him and then unbanning him in a couple of hours?
Yes, there are uncertainties ...And most of the ranting was from me, by the way (everyone was more silent).
I don't think the admins had anything to do with it.
:)