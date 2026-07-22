Interesting and Humour - page 3257

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the weekend is over
 
 

When you really want to live

When you really want to live

 
 
Karputov Vladimir:

When you really want to live

very keen to live
 
СанСаныч Фоменко:

And the company was becoming less reputable, which is expensive.

If you search the website and terminals well, unfortunately, you can find many more effective ways of achieving the above goal.
 
 
Sergey Golubev:

for a day ...
That's OK ...

so what did they say about Mishek's clone being banned?

he's not banned -- and we've even classified Mishek as an institutional flooder.

the banning system on this site is very peculiar -- get banned, get unbanned -- it's all a bit vague.

why bother banning, only to unban in a couple of hours?

 
chicken teddy
 
Andrey F. Zelinsky:

so what did they say about Mishek's clone being banned?

he's not banned -- and we've even classified Mishek as an institutional flooder.

the banning system on this site is very peculiar -- get banned, get unbanned -- it's all a bit vague.

why bother banning him and then unbanning him in a couple of hours?

Yes, there are uncertainties ...
I don't think the admins had anything to do with it.

And most of the ranting was from me, by the way (everyone was more silent).
:)
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