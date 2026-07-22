Interesting and Humour - page 4822

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Maxim Kuznetsov:

It only took 11 minutes to find a wizard willing to roll out a solution like this...

And this isn't the first time I've seen such a task
is it trolling? Or do people really think it's possible?

 
Iurii Tokman:

and it's not the first time I've seen this kind of job
is it trolling? or do people really think it's possible?

It's a reaction to a tram advertisement.

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

It's a reaction to a tram advertisement.

wrote by someone who already knows
reacting to advertising does not yet have that kind of knowledge

[Deleted]  

People are different. A long time ago, I wondered about the way other people thought. I thought they were joking and didn't think like that. But no.

Years have shown that I can't predict the mood of most people. Everyone is really different.

 
A man went to a private investor to ask him for a loan. He said he would give it to him, but only on bail. The man brings in an axe. He gave him a rouble, on condition that he would pay back two in a month. The man was getting ready to leave, and the investor said: "Hey, it may be too hard to pay two rubles at once. Here's what I propose. Pay me one ruble now, and pay me the second in a month. The man goes home and thinks: "No money, no axe, and still no debt. But everything seems right, no cheating".
 
 
Denis Sartakov:

That's it, there's nowhere to go!

The terminal is set up to work, I just have to flip a coin, then a couple of tarot cards and I can open a deal)
 

O. Henry style.

I was sitting at the bar, staring wistfully at my glass, when a huge, menacing-looking biker came up to me, grabbed my drink and emptied it in one fell swoop.
- So what are you gonna do now? - he asked, grinning menacingly and looking down at me.
Then I burst into tears.
- This is the worst day of my life! I'm a complete loser! I was late for a meeting and my boss fired me. When I got to the car park, I saw my car had been stolen and it wasn't even insured.
I left my wallet in a taxi, in which I drove home. At home I found my wife with another man, and on top of that my dog also bit me.
So I went to this bar to get up the courage to finally get it over with! I bought myself a drink, threw a pill in there and sat quietly watching the poison dissolve.
Suddenly you came along and drank it all...!
"Oh, come on," I said after wiping away my tears, "it's all about me, it's all about me.
And how are you?

 
"Work fascinates me. I could sit and stare at it for hours."
Jerome K. Jerome, Three in a boat, not counting the dog.

"I can't sit when people are working. I'm going to go lie down."
My notes in the margin.

"And the first time I heard Three - vodka, poverty and dogs"
My notes in the margin.
 

Apparently the kindest and brightest thing is bullshit. Because that's what's mostly carried into the world

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