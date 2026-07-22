Interesting and Humour - page 4822
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It only took 11 minutes to find a wizard willing to roll out a solution like this...
And this isn't the first time I've seen such a task
is it trolling? Or do people really think it's possible?
and it's not the first time I've seen this kind of job
is it trolling? or do people really think it's possible?
It's a reaction to a tram advertisement.
It's a reaction to a tram advertisement.
wrote by someone who already knows
reacting to advertising does not yet have that kind of knowledge
People are different. A long time ago, I wondered about the way other people thought. I thought they were joking and didn't think like that. But no.
Years have shown that I can't predict the mood of most people. Everyone is really different.
That's it, there's nowhere to go!
O. Henry style.
I was sitting at the bar, staring wistfully at my glass, when a huge, menacing-looking biker came up to me, grabbed my drink and emptied it in one fell swoop.
- So what are you gonna do now? - he asked, grinning menacingly and looking down at me.
Then I burst into tears.
- This is the worst day of my life! I'm a complete loser! I was late for a meeting and my boss fired me. When I got to the car park, I saw my car had been stolen and it wasn't even insured.
I left my wallet in a taxi, in which I drove home. At home I found my wife with another man, and on top of that my dog also bit me.
So I went to this bar to get up the courage to finally get it over with! I bought myself a drink, threw a pill in there and sat quietly watching the poison dissolve.
Suddenly you came along and drank it all...!
"Oh, come on," I said after wiping away my tears, "it's all about me, it's all about me.
And how are you?
Apparently the kindest and brightest thing is bullshit. Because that's what's mostly carried into the world