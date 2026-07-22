Interesting and Humour - page 1890

New comment
 

Lunchtime signal

 

The animal is furious that he will be left without a tasty treat for pissing on his owner's slippers

 

Attempt on a child's life

 
http://www.ivi.ru/watch/98608
 
Yoschik:

Yeah, and the first one is about a cat saving the planet from a Martian invasion.

Definitely a male. Some cats can't purr, they pull their tongues out. It's fun. He gets warm in the sun, his tongue sticks out. The deeper the nirvana, the more tongue out. I've never noticed that with cats.
 
 
sumkin75:
Why is it empty?
 
artmedia70:
Why is it empty?
should it be full? is that the only principled objection?
 

Privet, kak dela?

Ready for the Olympics:


 

prehistory

1...188318841885188618871888188918901891189218931894189518961897...4979
New comment