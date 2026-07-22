Interesting and Humour - page 1890
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Lunchtime signal
The animal is furious that he will be left without a tasty treat for pissing on his owner's slippers
Attempt on a child's life
Yeah, and the first one is about a cat saving the planet from a Martian invasion.
Why is it empty?
Privet, kak dela?
Ready for the Olympics:
prehistory