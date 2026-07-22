Interesting and Humour - page 985
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Hey, fatso?!
Buddy, why aren't you talking? You're not throwing anything?
Oh, you're getting ready for your medical.
Come on.
Spring
Buddy, why aren't you talking? You're not throwing anything?
Oh, you're getting ready for your medical.
Come on.
You shouldn't be talking about your iron.
I bet you can't get a medical exam now and that's... stop talking to the iron.
You shouldn't be talking about your iron.
I bet you can't get a medical exam now and that's... stop talking to the iron.
Mischek, "are you a Bolshevik or a Communist?"
A visitor to the Teddy exhibition in St. Petersburg destroyed an installation in the form of a bear crucified on a cross http://www.fontanka.ru/2013/03/09/045/
I won't talk to you anymore.
That's not nice what you're doing, friend, not nice. You kept me up all night. Last night the committee had to decide whether to approve your application for the appointment of you as a great moderator of the eighth level.
And I'm rooting for you, I had all my fingers crossed and duct tape wrapped around my paws so they wouldn't spill out in the night. I slept like a fool. And now you can't tell a bear from an iron.
But I know it's not your fault, it's your diet of the devil. It's not normal to eat potatoes from morning till night. But I hope you get your promotion letter in the next few hours.
I believe in you and I hug and kiss your shaggy iron.
Mischek, "are you a Bolshevik or a Communist?"
A visitor to the Teddy exhibition in St. Petersburg destroyed an installation in the form of a bear crucified on a cross http://www.fontanka.ru/2013/03/09/045/
Unfortunately they let him out of the 28th. During the preliminary investigation, it turned out that the arrested hooligan was a vegetarian and could not be held legally responsible for his actions.
He ruined everything beautiful.
All this once again proves the emerging widespread attack of aggressive vegans against the kind bears. In the meantime, the authorities have been virtually idle.
They say there is a vegan lobby in the Kremlin.
...
All this proves once again that a widespread attack by aggressive vegans against the good bears is imminent. And in the meantime, the authorities are essentially inactive.
...
It's the other way around. ))) Watch this: