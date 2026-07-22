Interesting and Humour - page 1956

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Yoschik:

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On the recording
 
 
 
 
 

He's out there somewhere, bitch.

 
Yoschik:

He's out there somewhere, bitch.

it's not certain that the footprints are cat's footprints )
 
artmedia70:
It's the tastiest place for us traffic cops. They don't watch the speed limit any more. They're just watching for pedestrians. And it's not how they cross at the wrong place or stand smoking in the middle of the road, it's how the driver doesn't let them pass at the crossing.

Fuck, it's chauvinism - the driver's chauvinism.

I've been a pedestrian all my life and I don't intend to be a driver. I don't give a shit.

 
Mathemat:

Fucking chauvinism is a driver's chauvinism.

I've been a pedestrian all my life and I don't intend to be a driver. I don't give a shit.

We only have chauvinism from the Great Russia, even though our roots are French.

 
Mathemat:

Fuck, that's chauvinism - driverism.

I've been a pedestrian all my life and have no intention of being a driver. I don't give a shit.

Alexei, I've been in every role every day. And I know both sides of the coin very well. And I try to be polite to my opponents in each of them. And the cops in our city have chosen the most profitable position - they don't need a pedestrian as a victim to collect fines. You're wrong.
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