Interesting and Humour - page 1956
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He's out there somewhere, bitch.
He's out there somewhere, bitch.
It's the tastiest place for us traffic cops. They don't watch the speed limit any more. They're just watching for pedestrians. And it's not how they cross at the wrong place or stand smoking in the middle of the road, it's how the driver doesn't let them pass at the crossing.
Fuck, it's chauvinism - the driver's chauvinism.
I've been a pedestrian all my life and I don't intend to be a driver. I don't give a shit.
Fucking chauvinism is a driver's chauvinism.
I've been a pedestrian all my life and I don't intend to be a driver. I don't give a shit.
We only have chauvinism from the Great Russia, even though our roots are French.
Fuck, that's chauvinism - driverism.
I've been a pedestrian all my life and have no intention of being a driver. I don't give a shit.