Interesting and Humour - page 2012
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The breed is bred in St. Petersburg, hence the name Peterbald ... they export them (to the rest of Russia etc.)
The breed is bred in St. Petersburg, hence the name Peterbald ... They export them (to the rest of Russia, etc.)
I'd rather have Pterbred
Pieterdog
Pieterdog
Stop feeding your dog flies. Evert.
I invented it - pterocot. Symbiosis of a cat and a pterodactyl. I'll have to draw one at my leisure. Maybe they'll breed a flying cat.
So, where's the patent office?
Stop feeding your dog flyswatter. You monster.
I got it-- pterocat. Symbiosis of a cat and a pterodactyl. I'll have to draw it at my leisure. Maybe they'll breed a flying cat.
So, where's the patent office?
Cats don't fly very well, they piss.
Cats don't fly very well, they piss