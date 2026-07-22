Interesting and Humour - page 2012

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Yoschik:

The right granny. But not naked. ;)
 
newdigital:
No... it's not a cat, it's a broiler. The horror of genetic engineering.
 
The breed is bred in St. Petersburg, hence the name Peterbald ... They export them (to the rest of Russia, etc.). And this is the Facebook account of the St. Petersburg woman who bred this St. Petersburg breed.
 
newdigital:
The breed is bred in St. Petersburg, hence the name Peterbald ... they export them (to the rest of Russia etc.)
Peterbold? Fat Peter? Terrible.
 
newdigital:
The breed is bred in St. Petersburg, hence the name Peterbald ... They export them (to the rest of Russia, etc.)
I'd rather have a Pieterbred.
 
Yoschik:
I'd rather have Pterbred
Pterbolt
 

Pieterdog

 
Yoschik:

Pieterdog

Stop feeding your dog flies. Evert.

I invented it - pterocot. Symbiosis of a cat and a pterodactyl. I'll have to draw one at my leisure. Maybe they'll breed a flying cat.

So, where's the patent office?

 
artmedia70:

Stop feeding your dog flyswatter. You monster.

I got it-- pterocat. Symbiosis of a cat and a pterodactyl. I'll have to draw it at my leisure. Maybe they'll breed a flying cat.

So, where's the patent office?

Cats don't fly very well, they piss.

 
Yoschik:

Cats don't fly very well, they piss

But the man flew pretty good. Don't dig a hole for a cat, you'll be a peterdog...
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