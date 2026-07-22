Interesting and Humour - page 4730
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Everything is correct in the article. You shouldn't touch it, not even with a stick, it won't smell.
The price tags look adequate enough, there aren't many zeros. One zero could be removed, but the side effects are too serious. Let the prices change evolutionarily.
The absolute value of the prices doesn't matter as long as it's not a matter of coins which are awkward to deal with when the wallet is full of notes or on the contrary, iron coins. Banknotes are becoming more and more common. I've had only a few hundred nalas and a few ten-ruble coins in my wallet for a long time now.
Today is Bastille Day, France's biggest holiday. Vive la France!
no more news.
Answer A: 25%
no, it's not.
the question is about the odds of answering any question correctly at random.
the answer is 50%.So it's either guessed it or it isn't.
No, it's not.
the question is about the chances of answering any question correctly at random
the answer is 50%.
No. If it's 50%, you get A or D with a 50% probability. But, A and D are wrong because they each say 25%.
so A and D are answer choices, not questions ;)
50% correct answer
so A and D are answer choices, not questions ;)
50% is the right answer
I'll say it again.
You can repeat it all you want.
;)