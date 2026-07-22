Interesting and Humour - page 4936
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Would have corrected the system in time and it would have taken it to the next level.
The momentum has been lost.))
Capitalism has reached the apex of an impulse wave.
According to Isersky's wave theory a correction of capitalism is about to begin)
We need to look deeper into the economy.
Forex is a reflection of the economy.
Look at the economy, then look at the forex.
Stability in the post-Soviet space
By carbonated tap water with the addition of the previous user's saliva)
It's too bad you can't get "likes" on this site like on social networking sites. From me to you for your post 100+ virtual "likes".
We need to look deeper into the economy.
Forex is a reflection of the economy.
We look at the economy and then we look at forex.
vova izersky looks at the economy and then at forex:
vova izersky looks at the economy and then at forex:
If the peeple don't have a third eye, there's nothing to do in forex.
A whole generation of traders has already been convinced) If you count the generation of 25 years.
It would be a shame if a transgender person left the branch. He was such a great mouthpiece.
It would be a shame if a transgender person left the branch. He was such a great mouthpiece.