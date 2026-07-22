Interesting and Humour - page 4936

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Uladzimir Izerski #:

I agree.

Would have corrected the system in time and it would have taken it to the next level.

The momentum has been lost.))

Capitalism has reached the apex of an impulse wave.

According to Isersky's wave theory a correction of capitalism is about to begin)

We're stable, flat in general
 

We need to look deeper into the economy.

Forex is a reflection of the economy.

Look at the economy, then look at the forex.

 

Stability in the post-Soviet space


 
Aleksey Nikolayev #:

By carbonated tap water with the addition of the previous user's saliva)

It's too bad you can't get "likes" on this site like on social networking sites. From me to you for your post 100+ virtual "likes".

 
Uladzimir Izerski #:

We need to look deeper into the economy.

Forex is a reflection of the economy.

We look at the economy and then we look at forex.

vova izersky looks at the economy and then at forex:


 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

vova izersky looks at the economy and then at forex:


If the peeple don't have a third eye, there's nothing to do in forex.

A whole generation of traders has already been convinced) If you count the generation of 25 years.

 
The bulldozer operator Stepan once dreamt that the foreman came up to him at the site and said: "Stepan, go home, the universe is just a holographic projection in a quantum entangled ocean. Genesis is a fluctuation at the subatomic level. Your mind will never allow you to comprehend the transcendental nature of the universe, and our permanent vanity only multiplies entropy and brings the heat death of the universe closer.
The exponentially inflating chaos of nothingness will not bring catharsis to anyone, because neither life nor death have any meaning, man is only a bizarre game for the sake of a game of chemical elements and the amino acids built from them, and your mind is a brief blip in the endlessly flowing chthonic river of the underworld kingdom of Hades. Better go buy some port and forget the gloom of a hopeless existence..."
Stepan woke up and looked at his watch - there were still three hours to get up. All he understood from what the foreman had said was that there was no need to go to work...
 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:
The bulldozer operator Stepan once dreamt that the foreman came up to him at the site and said: "Stepan, go home, the universe is just a holographic projection in a quantum entangled ocean. Genesis is a fluctuation at the subatomic level. Your mind will never allow you to comprehend the transcendental nature of the universe, and our permanent vanity only multiplies entropy and brings the heat death of the universe closer.
The exponentially inflating chaos of nothingness will not bring catharsis to anyone, because neither life nor death have any meaning, man is only a fanciful game for the sake of playing chemical elements and the amino acids built from them, and your mind is a brief blip in the endlessly flowing chthonic river of the underworld realm of Hades. Better go buy some port and forget the gloom of a hopeless existence..."
Stepan woke up and looked at his watch - there were still three hours to get up. All he understood from what the foreman had said was that there was no need to go to work...
The inflaming chaos of nothingness will not bring catharsis to anyone
 

It would be a shame if a transgender person left the branch. He was such a great mouthpiece.

 
Uladzimir Izerski #:

It would be a shame if a transgender person left the branch. He was such a great mouthpiece.

What branch? It's "Interesting and Humorous."
;)
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