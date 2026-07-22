Interesting and Humour - page 2960

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Andrey F. Zelinsky:

Do you know how children learn to speak and understand speech?

I don't know about "quadruped" -- but "straddle", "straddle" and "woon" are not obsolete words.

And it's common now to fold your fingers into a Victoria sign.

Sprawl is definitely a modern word.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Sprawl is definitely a modern word.

You have a vulgar way of thinking -- children in first grade don't have that way of thinking.
 
Karputov Vladimir:
You can start celebrating at what time :) ?
We're already pouring.
 
Andrey F. Zelinsky:
You have a vulgar way of thinking -- children in first grade don't have that way of thinking.
There's nothing vulgar about wanting an even tan.
 
Andrey F. Zelinsky:

How is this known?

A riddle from a textbook which the children use with the help of the teacher to learn a topic.

"With the help of the teacher" is the key point.

If this riddle is taken out of the context of the lesson, then you get the conclusions that everyone with fur and from a "big" mind does.

In fact, there is not a single non-Russian word in the riddle. And there is not a single word used inappropriately.

I know from what my children, my closest relatives and their friends couldn't guess. With an age difference from 3rd grade to institute. All with different learning abilities (there are "C" students, "B" students and "A" students).

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

Known from what my children, immediate family, and their friends could not guess. With an age difference from 3rd grade to the institute. All with different learning abilities (there are "C" students, "B" students and "A" students).

Perception of the world by a child in the 1st form, in the 3rd form and at school is completely different.

For the sake of an experiment, take a child's riddles -- give them to a child and yourself -- and then compare who will answer the most riddles.

 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
There's nothing vulgar about wanting an even tan.

And as I see it, the tanning spread is a very popular thing:

 
Andrey F. Zelinsky:

A child's perception of the world in the 1st grade, in the 3rd grade and at university, is completely different.

For the sake of an experiment, take a child's riddles -- give them to a child and to yourself -- and then compare who answers the most riddles.

Children will guess more because they have read children's books with the riddles and the answers to them.
 
Dmitry Fedoseev:
Children will guess more because they have read children's books with these riddles and their answers.

Are you sure? And kids these days, they don't read very much.

 
Alexandr Saprykin:

Are you sure? And nowadays children don't read very much.

I meant that if they didn't know, they couldn't guess, children or adults alike.
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