Interesting and Humour - page 3467
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Thanks to this and a number of other projects, a number of world-class people have appeared in our country. Without these programmes, these people would not exist either. How many queens, kurchatovs.... have not been born, have not sprouted in the last 25 years. There are no jobs where we would see world class people.
Nobody forgets. And yes, go build, grow, raise cattle and wheat, plant a forest. You can wear bare feet or boots. But you have to do something to have the right to criticize and scold.
Why is the Western media shouting at every corner "we are the only ones sending humanitarian aid to Syria"? Why is the West sponsoring the opposition and terrorists instead of supporting the legitimate authorities in Syria? The only country that does anything for the world is Russia. Why did Afghanistan ask for help from the USSR? So why is Syria now asking Russia for help? Where is the United States and Europe? - But no, if something needs to be destroyed and wreak havoc, the USA is always there (Ukraine collapsed and the blame is pinned on Russia, in the best tradition of the states).
Man, you're really full of shit!
When? When the Alpha group was finishing off Amin in his palace and paratrooper planes were landing at Kabul airfield????? Amin, I believe, was the very "legitimate authority" of Afghanistan....
So, according to you, it is natural and normal for a certain percentage of personnel to be expelled?
The Civil War ended in 1938. In the beginning, the opponents destroyed each other in counter-saber strikes (chopped into pieces of meat). Then the weapons changed, the line-up changed, but the essence remained: brother against brother. In civil wars there are no victors, no repressed - only victims.
There is only one conclusion from this: we must fear civil wars like the plague. We must stop speculating on the subject, because usually it is a desire for a gesheft, often in the form of the label "fighter for justice", and usually banal in the form of dough.
About the Indians. Imagine Russian missionaries coming to America to rescue them from the oppression of the European enslavers... Imagine the reaction of the Indians. Isn't it funny?
About hamburgers and beer... Where did the USA rank at the last Olympics?
You're delusional, Dimitri. When Europe was groaning and standing up to Hitler - Russia help! European politicians are now saying they should make friends with Russia, otherwise they can not cope with Islamists and terrorism, their chicks are getting raped by churks and men instead of defending their women join the police, they are useless people, nation. Help Russia again. Why do not they invite the USA to help? Where are Canada, Japan? Why would they need Russia's help, with its "shattered economy" and obsolete "military equipment". But it is unclear why the West starts pissing its trousers at the sight of new nuclear submarines and destroyers launched almost every month.... Sputnik down? - It is the Russians' fault, but why the Russians if the Russians have the most backward technology? UFOS? - Also Russians, but again the same question: how can they make UFOs with the most backward technology?
There is only one nation and country in the world that can revolutionize the development of mankind, and it is not the USA or China. And it is not the Fed Vampires Canada, England, Japan and Australia (Australia is probably the only country that has achieved everything on its own, it can be excluded from the list).
I do not know about the last Olympics, but I do know about the Russian athletes.
No it didn't. Norway has built exactly the same model in form (although ideologically different) and nothing, just a progressive taxation scale on both business and property.
So they didn't go by the dogma that capitalism and socialism are antagonists, and they succeeded.
So the socialist model is quite viable. Then again, there is no conclusive evidence that a planned economy is not viable (well, if you are not fanatical, and don't shove it wherever you can).
If you have researched carefully you should understand that large US corporations were formed out of monopolies. And what is a monopoly but a planned economy? When decisions are made from one centre and the work of hundreds of enterprises is planned. It was only later, when the industry was established and the situation began to stabilize, that lawmakers passed laws on de-monopolization. But the factories were built in a monopolistic (read: planned) way.
Many different forces had a hand in the collapse of the USSR, but the experience itself does not deny the possibility of building and, most importantly, exploiting socialism.
Nobody forgets. And yes, go build, grow, raise cattle and wheat, plant a forest. You can wear bare feet or boots. But you have to do something to have the right to criticize and scold.
Why is the Western media shouting on every corner "we are the only ones sending humanitarian aid to Syria"? Why is the West sponsoring the opposition and terrorists instead of supporting the legitimate authorities in Syria? The only country that does anything for the world is Russia. Why did Afghanistan ask for help from the USSR, why is Syria now asking for help from Russia? Where is the famous U.S. and Europe? - But no, if something needs to be destroyed and wreak havoc, then you are welcome, the USA is there (Ukraine collapsed and the blame is pinned on Russia, in the best traditions of the states).
Recently, I was reading the history of Paraguay. Explain, how is Assad any better? - Power passed from father to son, elections with no alternatives through strikes, 30 years of state of emergency.
Why should anyone help anyone at all and not make life better in their own country?
It would not be a bad idea to give meaning to the word "insolvency".
If you compare 1928 with 1975 or even 1985, it is hard to find an area in which to justify the word "insolvency".
If by "insolvency" you mean the collapse of the country, then yes. But then how do you understand the collapse of the country after February 1917 with far more dire consequences.
Given February 1917, the lesson of 1991 does not cast a shadow over the idea of socialism. Unfortunately our civilisation is extremely vulnerable to the betrayal and perplexity of its elites.
And this is not the first time in our history.
1. Yaroslav the Wise. State from sea to sea. In the 100 years after him, when the Tatar-Mongols came, the prosperous European country broke up into a bunch of small principalities which were continuously fighting among themselves. Having forgotten about these 100 years we tell that it is all the fault of khan Batyj.
2. 1612. In general, to the point of idiocy. Our Russian elites invite the Polish tsesarevich to the throne. Just shameful. Telling us about the treacherous Poles who arranged the intervention.
3. 1917. In six months the total destruction of statehood by the elites of the time. By September 1917 there was no state at all. Here too there is someone to blame - the Bolsheviks, who appeared six months later on the political scene
4. 1991. The USSR was destroyed with a few strokes of the pen of a few louts. Imperialism is to blame here.
Or maybe there is something wrong at home? Maybe there is no such inoculation against traitors that the Anglo-Saxons have?
Failure as an economic model
A planned-centralised economy is doomed to become skewed and kinked
missiles/space/airplanes - excellent, the rest is as it comes
1612,1917,1991 - undoubtedly these eras have something in common
You are delusional, Dimitri. When Europe moaned and moaned to Hitler - Russia help! Now European politicians are again talking about making friends with Russia, they cannot cope with Islamists and terror, their women are being raped by churks and the men run to the police instead of protecting their women, they are a useless people, a nation. Help Russia again. Why do not they invite the USA to help? Where are Canada, Japan? Why would they need Russia's help, with its "shattered economy" and obsolete "military equipment". But it is unclear why the West starts pissing its trousers at the sight of new nuclear submarines and destroyers launched almost every month.... Sputnik down? - It is the Russians' fault, but why the Russians if the Russians have the most backward technology? UFOS? - Also Russians, but again the same question: how can they make UFOs with the most backward technology?
There is only one nation and country in the world that can revolutionize the development of mankind, and it is not the USA or China. And it is not the Fed Vampires Canada, England, Japan and Australia (Australia is probably the only country that has achieved everything on its own, it can be excluded from the list).
I do not know about the Olympics, but I do know how Russian athletes were beaten up.
Maybe you should get help? For brain-turnover syndrome?
I recently read a history of Paraguay. Explain, how is Assad any better? - Power passed from daddy to son, elections without alternative through strikes, 30 years of state of emergency.
Why should anyone help anyone at all and not make life better in their own country?