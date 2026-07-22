Interesting and Humour - page 1794
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Oh, I'm there too, I'm waving.)
Get ready.
Депутат Госдумы от фракции "Единая Россия" Евгений Федоров подготовил предварительный проект закона о поправках в Конституцию. Одна из поправок предлагает исключить из первой главы Основного закона пункт о запрете государственной идеологии, пишут "Известия". Речь идет о п.2 ст.13 "Никакая идеология не может устанавливаться в качестве государственной или обязательной".
Another amendment deals with point 4 of Article 15, which proposes abandoning the generally recognised principles and norms of international law as part of the Russian legal system. The third amendment concerns the second chapter of the Constitution, "Human and Civil Rights and Freedoms". It is proposed to remove the principles and norms of international law as a guarantee of human and civil rights and freedoms in Russia from Article 17(1) of this Chapter.
Read full story: http: //top.rbc.ru/politics/29/11/2013/891742.shtml
Get ready.
It doesn't seem to be a big deal...
These constitutional amendments probably won't pass. Then... They will not be able to remove the clause on the harm of state ideology and introduce state ideology - because the elite of Russian society do not have any state ideology for their people. They will not be able to offer anything other than slogans for the foreseeable future. That is, I will have time to grow old and die before they have something to offer to the population.
It doesn't seem to be a big deal...
These amendments to the constitution probably won't get passed. Then... they will not be able to remove the harmful state ideology clause and introduce a state ideology - as the elite in Russian society have no state ideology for their population. They will not be able to offer anything other than slogans for the foreseeable future. That is, I will have time to grow old and die before they have something to offer to the population.
Changing the constitution to suit themselves and there's nothing wrong with that?
Well, well.
Changing their constitution ... before that, they renamed their militia the police ... They're changing everything... Let them change it... I personally am not offended that I wasn't asked... If they want to restrict freedoms they'll do it without changing the constitution ...
By the time they give birth to something real, I'll have died three times sorry. State ideologies have long been proposed by the expert community, and all these ideas are being discussed. And the elite of society have only slogans like orders. Those ideas that would interest me for example - they do not take into account their (the elite) existence or their leadership of moral values of the population ... :) By the time they figure out which group to rely on for a cause or idea, that group will be socially extinct.
Changing the constitution "to suit themselves" and there's nothing wrong with that?
Well, well.
This is Fedorov the clown, he regularly generates shizz for his ratings.
Tomorrow he will propose to consider Mars a Russian territory. You do not even have to read it.
Changing their constitution ... before that, they renamed their militia the police ... They're changing everything... Let them change it... I personally am not offended that I wasn't asked... If they want to restrict freedoms they'll do it without changing the constitution ...
By the time they give birth to something real, I'll have died three times sorry. State ideologies have long been proposed by the expert community, and all these ideas are being discussed. And the elite of society have only slogans like orders. Those ideas that would interest me for example - they do not take into account their (the elite) existence or their leadership of moral values of the population ... :) By the time they figure out which group to rely on for a cause or idea, that group will be socially extinct.
Ukraine, don't go to Europe