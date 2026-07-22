Interesting and Humour - page 4780

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transcendreamer:

and there's just no other way around it.

there is always a losing side

There is losing and winning and there is robbery and impoverishment, which are not the same thing. you should not equate healthy competition with robbery on the high road, where there is a losing side in both.
 
Andrey Dik:
there is losing and winning and there is robbing and impoverishing, they are not the same thing. you should not equate healthy competition with robbing on the high road, where there is a losing side in both.

But they're there anyway in the looting and impoverishment - so what difference does it make?

 
transcendreamer:

But they're there anyway in the looting and impoverishment - so what difference does it make?

who they are and where they are there?
 
Andrey Dik:
who are they and where are they?

those whom St. Ilonius the Skywalker is going to flip :)

it's for their own good :)

But in general, one should treat it philosophically and move a little away into space.

True masters of trading are above all ideologies of nations, religions and other groups.

 
Andrey Dik:
And take a look, for general education, at the GMO production map at your leisure, and it will become clear that it's not about "our agriculture".

And the pesticides in fruit and vegetables, and antibiotics in animal feed, when I think of it all, I lose my appetite)

 
Andrey Dik:

...

"We will...

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and rightly so!

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transcendreamer:

real master traders are above all ideologies of nations religions and other groups

Yeah, simple free stonemasons

 
Andrey Dik:

the body does not assimilate genes, but proteins. everything in the body is regulated by proteins.

Phenol and other petroleum products are not absorbed by the body either.

Perfect food:


 
Dmitry Fedoseev:

Phenol and other petroleum products are not absorbed by the body either.

The perfect food:

What is this building material, deep joint putty?

 
Vitaly Muzichenko:

What kind of building material is this, a deep joint putty?

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