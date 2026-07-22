Interesting and Humour - page 4780
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and there's just no other way around it.
there is always a losing side
there is losing and winning and there is robbing and impoverishing, they are not the same thing. you should not equate healthy competition with robbing on the high road, where there is a losing side in both.
But they're there anyway in the looting and impoverishment - so what difference does it make?
But they're there anyway in the looting and impoverishment - so what difference does it make?
who are they and where are they?
those whom St. Ilonius the Skywalker is going to flip :)
it's for their own good :)
But in general, one should treat it philosophically and move a little away into space.
True masters of trading are above all ideologies of nations, religions and other groups.
And take a look, for general education, at the GMO production map at your leisure, and it will become clear that it's not about "our agriculture".
And the pesticides in fruit and vegetables, and antibiotics in animal feed, when I think of it all, I lose my appetite)
...
"We will...
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and rightly so!
real master traders are above all ideologies of nations religions and other groups
Yeah, simple free stonemasons
the body does not assimilate genes, but proteins. everything in the body is regulated by proteins.
Phenol and other petroleum products are not absorbed by the body either.
Perfect food:
Phenol and other petroleum products are not absorbed by the body either.
The perfect food:
What is this building material, deep joint putty?
What kind of building material is this, a deep joint putty?