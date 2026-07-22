Interesting and Humour - page 2565

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http://habrahabr.ru/post/250981/
MathMl в HTML5
  • habrahabr.ru
До выхода HTML5 использование формул было сущим наказанием. Судите сами: в 2005-м необходимо было иметь под рукой либо специальный браузер, либо разбивать текст на собственно HTML и вставки из изображений или PDF. Поиск и прочие операции редактирования и/или вывода на экран/бумагу был неоднозначной задачей, коей посвящались целые монографии...
 
A genius of engineering... and on the loose.
Ограбление по-пермски
Ограбление по-пермски
  • fishki.net
В ночь на 14 января в небольшом пермском продуктовом магазине был ограблен банкомат. Действовали не просто профессионалы, а настоящие друзья Оушена в мире грабителей банкоматов. В магазин они проникли через железобетонное покрытие пола, из соседнего помещения (торговая точка является пристройкой к жилому многоэтажному дому). Накануне дня X...
 
 
MIG32:
Try it that way with the bathtub and the whole house will dance.
As kindly as you do, I say try it yourself. Make sure in advance that the neighbours who may become unwilling participants in your experiment do not include pensioners, invalids, children, people with heart problems (or other health problems) or those with any grief. But there are those strong in mind and body.
 

I don't know where to put it, so here.

There is an article on the hubra that describes Nash equilibrium and Paretto equilibrium with simple examples.

http://habrahabr.ru/company/ilkfinkom/blog/251017/

Теория игр. История создания и применение
Теория игр. История создания и применение
  • habrahabr.ru
Знакомьтесь, перед вами праотцы всего современного геймдева. Именно этим великим учёным игровая индустрия обязана самим фактом своего существования в современном виде. Они создали знаменитую «Теорию игр»: методологическую концепцию принятия решений участником любой игры. Как работа Денниса Ритчи, создателя языка программирования С, повлияла...
 
Somm:
A genius of engineering... and on the loose.
This is a case where theft becomes art
 
 
rvv2006:
A cool remark on selfies
 
https://www.facebook.com/video.php?v=908456375866116&pnref=story
Marina Vovk | Facebook
  • www.facebook.com
Marina Vovk posted this video on 2015-01-22. 4 likes. 0 comments. 246 shares.
 
That's funny! In an American town, a motorised toilet cleared the street of snow.

http://lenta.ru/news/2015/02/20/loocleaner/
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