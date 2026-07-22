Interesting and Humour - page 2565
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Try it that way with the bathtub and the whole house will dance.
I don't know where to put it, so here.
There is an article on the hubra that describes Nash equilibrium and Paretto equilibrium with simple examples.
http://habrahabr.ru/company/ilkfinkom/blog/251017/
A genius of engineering... and on the loose.
http://lenta.ru/news/2015/02/20/loocleaner/