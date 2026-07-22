Interesting and Humour - page 4076
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An uncle in Kiev? Better than an aunt.
It's a very scary forest. Or no, not scary, very gloomy.
Surprisingly different...
Trolleyka 80 lv
Asteroid 2012 TC4 will pass close to Earth on October 12, 2017 at a distance of 50 150 kilometres from the surface of our planet.
Or maybe it won't :)
Young dolphins see squirrels for the first time at an American dolphinarium
What is asserted without evidence can be rejected without argument.
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Good morning
That's it...
Soon the stream of questions about "when will MT come out on VinMobile" will dry up for good ))))
How is a woman better than a man?
For a man, a woman is always better than a man.