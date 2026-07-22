Interesting and Humour - page 4076

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Yuriy Zaytsev:
An uncle in Kiev? Better than an aunt.
How can an aunt be better than an uncle?
 
Vladimir Karputov:

It's a very scary forest. Or no, not scary, very gloomy.

Leshis and gibbons live there, that's why it's scary.)
 
Yuriy Zaytsev:

Surprisingly different...

Because there are 11/(80%)*100=14 countries in the world:)
 

Trolleyka 80 lv


 

Asteroid 2012 TC4 will pass close to Earth on October 12, 2017 at a distance of 50 150 kilometres from the surface of our planet.


Or maybe it won't :)

 

Young dolphins see squirrels for the first time at an American dolphinarium


 
 

What is asserted without evidence can be rejected without argument.

============

Good morning

 

That's it...

Soon the stream of questions about "when will MT come out on VinMobile" will dry up for good ))))

Windows Mobile мертва. Теперь официально
Windows Mobile мертва. Теперь официально
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  • www.iphones.ru
Пользователям не нужна эта ОС.
 
Vladimir Tkach:
How is a woman better than a man?

For a man, a woman is always better than a man.

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