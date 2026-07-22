Interesting and Humour - page 4729

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A game about machine learning


 

PayPal to stop domestic transfers in Russia from 31 July



MOSCOW, July 9 - RIA Novosti. The PayPal payment service will stop domestic transfers in Russia as of July 31, only international payments will be available, the company said.
PayPal
PayPal
  • ria.ru
PayPal. Читайте последние новости на тему в ленте новостей на сайте РИА Новости. Платежный сервис PayPal с 31 июля прекратит внутренние переводы в России, будут доступны только международные платежи, сообщила компания
 
Grozir:

PayPal to stop domestic transfers in Russia from 31 July



MOSCOW, July 9 - RIA Novosti. The PayPal payment service will discontinue domestic transfers in Russia as of July 31, only international payments will be available, the company said.

is it good or bad ?


 
Denis Sartakov:

is that a good thing or a bad thing?


No, it's interesting...
 
Grozir:
no, it's interesting...

that's interesting, but whatever. Domestic payments/transfers within Russia at PayPal obviously haven't taken off, there are more competitive services here;

and external - as they say, we'll see, although the first bell has rung.

it's just a competitive battle and PayPal has lost it

 

give birth!


 
Denis Sartakov:

give birth !

black humour...

that's the attitude of a man

 
Renat Akhtyamov:

black humour...

that's the attitude of the man

or maybe that's the answer to why there are so many of them out there. They just weren't taken.

 

Russia proposes to denominate the rouble


News. Alexander Razuvaev, head of the A**********i information and analytical centre, has put forward the idea of denominating the Russian currency a hundredfold.

В России предложили провести деноминацию рубля
В России предложили провести деноминацию рубля
  • 2020.07.10
  • ODOR SCROTUM
  • ria.ru
Деноминацию реализуют при высокой инфляции-такбыло при ельцине никто сейчас не будет убирать рубли, так как сразу станет очень понятен уровень доходов в сравнении с сомали и развитыми странами, наоборот, рубль будет девальвирован, доллар будет стоииь 700 рублей
 
Grozir:

Russia proposes to denominate the rouble


News. Alexander Razuvaev, head of the A**********i information and analytical centre, has put forward the idea of denominating the Russian currency a hundredfold.

"the dollar will be worth".

humour for sure!

;)

I personally think that the rouble or less is worth it

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