Interesting and Humour - page 4729
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A game about machine learning
PayPal to stop domestic transfers in Russia from 31 July
PayPal to stop domestic transfers in Russia from 31 July
is it good or bad ?
is that a good thing or a bad thing?
no, it's interesting...
that's interesting, but whatever. Domestic payments/transfers within Russia at PayPal obviously haven't taken off, there are more competitive services here;
and external - as they say, we'll see, although the first bell has rung.
it's just a competitive battle and PayPal has lost it
give birth!
give birth !
black humour...
that's the attitude of a man
black humour...
that's the attitude of the man
or maybe that's the answer to why there are so many of them out there. They just weren't taken.
Russia proposes to denominate the rouble
News. Alexander Razuvaev, head of the A**********i information and analytical centre, has put forward the idea of denominating the Russian currency a hundredfold.
Russia proposes to denominate the rouble
News. Alexander Razuvaev, head of the A**********i information and analytical centre, has put forward the idea of denominating the Russian currency a hundredfold.
"the dollar will be worth".
humour for sure!
;)
I personally think that the rouble or less is worth it