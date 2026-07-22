Interesting and Humour - page 1951
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Help, I need help, and you're no good with Photoshop and graphics.
I've been asked to identify a shoe company from the logo, I can't make it out, it's on the left shoe.
Help, I need help, and you're no good with Photoshop and graphics.
I've been asked to identify a shoe company by its logo, but I can't make it out, it's on the left shoe.
Got it. Write it down:
Hanaejam Trading House.
China...
Sorted it out. Write it down:
Hanaejam Trading House
Yeah, thanks. Sounds like Chinese.
18 +
Tells me how she got a job at the bank
Tells me how she got a job at the bank
Darling, do what you want
Doing something, not clear ...
Doing something, not clear ...