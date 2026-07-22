Interesting and Humour - page 1951

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Yoschik:

Help, I need help, and you're no good with Photoshop and graphics.

I've been asked to identify a shoe company from the logo, I can't make it out, it's on the left shoe.

 
Yoschik:

Help, I need help, and you're no good with Photoshop and graphics.

I've been asked to identify a shoe company by its logo, but I can't make it out, it's on the left shoe.

Got it. Write it down:

Hanaejam Trading House.

China...

 
artmedia70:

Sorted it out. Write it down:

Hanaejam Trading House

Yeah, thanks. Sounds Chinese.
 
Yoschik:
Yeah, thanks. Sounds like Chinese.
Yeah. China. Tutezazabili province.
 

18 +


 

Tells me how she got a job at the bank

 
Yoschik:

Tells me how she got a job at the bank

 

Darling, do what you want

 

Doing something, not clear ...

 
Yoschik:

Doing something, not clear ...

Doberman
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