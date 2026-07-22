Interesting and Humour - page 355
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IgorM:
Nope, creative is at least that:
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there - tinny :-)Even lifted my spirits ^-)
who knows where to find the original of that statement:
You think it's that simple? Yes, it is simple. But it's not at all like that.
which is attributed on the internet to Einstein... but I can't find it on wikitatnik or other resources that quote Einstein.
If I'm not mistaken, the original is:
"Everything should be made as simple as possible, but no simpler."
http://quoteinvestigator.com/2011/05/13/einstein-simple/#more-2363
You're as good as it gets...