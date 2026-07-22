Interesting and Humour - page 938
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It's not clear about the handbrake, but about the ignition, that's the rubbish:
Is it really true that engineering has reached such an idiotic point...
It's like:
- first it's jammed;
- then the steering wheel locks;
- then the key is removed.
1. a known anti-theft feature (my first car was a vaz nine) - when the key is removed from the ignition, the steering wheel lock works
2. When the engine doesn't work, the vacuum brake booster doesn't work either. The brake pedal becomes wooden and you can't get to it until you actually brake (again, experience with the same nine, when in subzero cold I started the car with a keyhole).
As if:
- first it's muted;
- then the steering wheel is locked;
- then the key is removed.
1. a known anti-theft feature (my first car was a vaz nine) - when the key is removed from the ignition, the steering wheel lock works
2. When the engine doesn't work, the vacuum brake booster doesn't work either. The brake pedal becomes wooden and you can't get to it until you actually brake (again, experience with the same nine, when in subzero cold I started the car with a keyhole).
I don't know what's stopping you from turning the car off.
the person was scared and "was on the handbrake", it was enough to stop the engine with the ignition key (leave the key in the position when the dashboard is lit - then the steering wheel is not blocked), stop the car with the handbrake and remember to turn on the emergency stop
Panic is your enemy.
the card may be in place of the key, then the ignition switch should be on and the electronics will not let you turn the engine off at speed
and leaving everything to electronics is worse than suicide.
SZS: you should keep a crowbar and a hammer under a seat, so as to break this thing with a button and chew through wires ))
the person was scared and "had the handbrake on", all they had to do was turn off the engine with the ignition key (leave the key in the position where the dashboard is lit - then the steering wheel is not locked), stop the car with the handbrake and don't forget to turn on the hazard warning light
panic is your enemy.
Instead of slowing down, the Renault Laguna III sped up with each pull of the brakes, reports The Telegraph. Very soon, the car, originally designed for people with disabilities, was already hurtling along at breakneck speed and the speedometer hand reached the 200 km/h limit and froze there.
In general, the man did not panic and was able to call the police.
Or maybe he didn't make the call. In France, unlike in Germany, the speed limit on such roads is 130. At 200, he'd be spotted quickly.
And leaving everything to electronics is worse than suicide.
SZS: keep a tire iron and a hammer under the seat to break this thing with a button and chew through the wires ))
we need a catapult.)
not from the internet, but it's still probably a lie. A warrant officer in the airborne unit stole it properly, and attached a decommissioned pilot's seat to his UAZ,
and one day at a weekend in the garage with friends, drunkenly demonstrated and ...pressed.
It worked and smashed into the concrete ceiling of the garage.
catapult is needed )
not from the internet, but it's still probably a lie. A warrant officer in the aviation unit was stealing as he should have, and attached a decommissioned pilot's seat to his UAZ,
and one weekend in the garage, drunkenly demonstrating with friends, and... clicked.
It went off and smashed into the concrete ceiling of the garage.
I have heard that story, only instead of a warrant officer it was an enlisted man, instead of an UAZ it was an aeroplane, instead of a garage it was a hangar.
Geez, I got you.)