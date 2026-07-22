Interesting and Humour - page 1533
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Nuclear mix! )))
What's missing is flies and maggots, and then it would be a complete package. And be sure to sign that it has an even more positive effect on male power. It will be guaranteed to be popular. )))
P.S. The fact that they have something immoral to do with camels is a killer. )))
More to the point, they prefer white camels :)
vegan?
Um... If I'm not a vegetarian, do I have to eat everything that moves?
that camel doesn't seem to be moving.
that's what I'm talking about.
shish kebab won't move.
fried fish doesn't move.
boiled crayfish don't move.
roast duck doesn't move.
baked piglet doesn't move.
---
does that make you sick, too?
Does that make you sick too?
you're too subjective.
Don't lump everyone together with your ideals of tasty and healthy food.
Everyone has their own boundaries and eating habits. As they say, taste and colour...
you're too subjective.
Don't lump everyone in with your ideals of delicious and healthy food.
Everyone has their own boundaries and eating habits. as they say - for taste and colour...
in my opinion, the subjective ones are the ones who get nauseated by the sight of this or that food.
It's not about the gag reflex, (pregnant women get gag reflex sometimes too)
Well, that's human nature. We all get sick of different things.
But it seems to me that you're trying to impose your subjective point of view and attitude towards food. Why? A woman likes courgettes and a grandpa likes sunflower seeds anyway...