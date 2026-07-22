Interesting and Humour - page 2846
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bank robbery instructions : )
Bank robbery is an ancient pastime. There is an opinion that nowadays robbing banks is not fashionable, not prestigious, and not even glamorous. But we think that this tradition remains and will always remain relevant. So, how to rob a bank properly?
Start by choosing which bank you want to rob. Bear in mind that robbing a sperm bank may not be economically feasible. Next, prepare the necessary equipment. Oddly enough, you don't need a rake to rob a bank. What you do need is a big bag to hold the money in. In general, the costume of the "bank robber" is somewhat similar to that of Father Christmas, but instead of a beard, the face is covered by a kapron stocking. According to tradition, the stocking must be black. If you want to show off your originality, you can use a pink stocking or even a striped stocking to brighten up your costume, although older generations may not approve of this disregard for tradition.
The main thing in bank robbery is to choose a cheerful company. First of all, it can be quite difficult to carry all the money by yourself and you can not rely on the help of your friends in that case. And it's more fun to serve your sentence together.
It has long been known that a successful bank robbery requires a good plan. However, even a very good plan should not be carried away. Otherwise the company may have too much fun and forget to take the money from the robbed bank. One last thing. Since the next attempt to rob a bank may not occur until after 10-15 years, try to make the event as fun, with lightning, with gusto!
:)))
Contest! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/alexx
Everyone begged for a mug, though!
Everyone asked for a mug!
And the people have been heard!
There's still a poem battle to be had...
And the people have been heard!
There must still be a Verse Battle...
All right, next up, we're begging for a pot.
Three litres at least...
☺☺☺☺☺
All right, next up, we're begging for a pot.
Three litres at least...
☺☺☺☺☺
Ato!
the last and probably the first time i used a drunkshoe in the army
it's an amazing experience )
the platoon feels like it's being blown away ))
I think the pot's going to be a bust.
I'd make borscht, Metakvotavskaia :)))
But that's on profitable days...