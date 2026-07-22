Interesting and Humour - page 892

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Someone told me that today is Groundhog Day. Is that true?

 
newdigital:

Someone told me that today is Groundhog Day. Is that true?

Yes, it is:

ru.wikipedia.org/wiki/ Groundhog Day
Groundhog Day is a traditional feast in the U.S. and Canada, celebrated annually on February 2.
  1. RIA Novosti- 12 hours ago
  2. ITAR-TASS- 8 hours ago.
 

newdigital



 
Mischek:

photoshop
 
sergeev:
photoshop
 
peripatetikos:

Interesting articles about 'foreign' brands.

Brands that are shapeshifters among electronics

Among home appliances

Among shoes

Among clothes

Among teas and coffees

interesting!!!!

I've read about Prologs and Mysteri - I'm worried, it's good that Pioneer got a headphone in the car...........

BORK is a separate topic, at KOMFI it is comparable in price to BOSHOM, although I trust BOSHOM more, probably because I use its appliances for a long time.

[Deleted]  
Vladon:

interesting!!!!

I've read about Prologs and Mysteri - got worried, it's good that Pioneer got a headphone in the car...........

BORK is a separate topic, at KOMFI it costs the same price as Bosch, although I trust Bosch more, probably because I use their home appliances.

I was aware of many brands, how "foreign" they are. But that there are so many, I had no idea).
 

Boyan Bolyarski

 
 
sergeev:
photoshop
chick in a bech.)
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