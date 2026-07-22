Interesting and Humour - page 1643
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The Viking regiment has arrived!
Surströmming.
Herring are caught in April, before spawning. The head and guts are removed, but the roe is retained for taste. The appendix is also left, as it contains enzymes that are essential for softening. The herring is put in barrels with caustic broth for a few days to remove blood and fat. Then the fish is transferred to barrels with less concentrated brackish, where it softens and sours for about two more months. In July it is closed in jars and put in a cold place. The quality of the final product is determined by the concentration of the marc and the temperature at which the kegs are stored. The fish continues to sour even after it has been closed in the cans. Therefore, attempting to open it without taking precautions is fraught with unsanitary consequences. The juice, due to the pressure accumulated in the jar, can splash all around. To avoid this, the jar is usually opened outdoors or dipped in water.
Enjoykin cheers)
Best catchphrases of 6 Soviet figures
1 Lev Trotsky
"I'm not a Jew, I'm an internationalist"
2. Vladimir Lenin
"The book is a great power"
"Less is better"
"We plunder what we loot."
"Learn, learn and learn" 3.
3. Nadezhda Krupskaya
"Children are our future!"
4. Joseph Stalin
"We must work, not rally."
"We Bolsheviks don't believe in miracles."
"Chatterboxes have no place in operative work"
"What our enemies like, we don't like"
5. Nikita Khrushchev
"We'll show you Kuzma's mother."
"Revolutions are not made for export."
"From saxophone to knife, just one step"
"When a man eats, he becomes kinder"
6. Leonid Brezhnev
"The economy must be economical."
So, let's shoot the fall foliage.
Are the leaves ready?
♪ Lift your sad eyes to the sky ♪
Take one. Action
That reminds me:
"If you walk out of the disco at the country club into the street
and raise your eyes to the starry sky,
"If you don't want to see it, your nose will stop bleeding..."
State Duma deputies report on liquidation of foreign accounts
That's it, we now have the most honest deputies in the world and we have beaten corruption.
boxing