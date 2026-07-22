Interesting and Humour - page 4548
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...and a 1-2 point spread...
... or ...
...and a 1-2 point spread...
... or ...
Is it realistic to become a senior programmer in 1.5 to 4 years?
https://21-school.ru/
About programmers
About programmers
There are interesting tests, on memory and algorithms (at school 21). :)
what's wrong with that?
Just draw the same picture with a fountain pen. I need to place a limit order at 1.2500. The Bid price is now 3 pips above that level. So I can't put a short limit order. I can only put a stop short. The reporter says that I can. But according to the rules, the short limit is set HIGHER than the bid price. Higher by at least a minlevel. Even if spread=0, I cannot place short limit BETWEEN the bid price. HIGHER ONLY!!!
Just draw the same picture with a fountain pen. I need to place a limit order at 1.2500. The Bid price is now 3 pips above that level. So I can't put a short limit order. I can only put a stop short. The reporter says that I can. But according to the rules, the short limit is set HIGHER than the bid price. Higher by at least a minlevel. Even if spread=0, I cannot place short limit BETWEEN the bid. ONLY HIGHER!!!
What's wrong with a stop loss?
It's the same intermittent line on the screen, just where you want it.
What's wrong with the stop limit?
The same intermittent bar will appear on the screen, just where you need it
The funny thing is that the short limit can only be set HIGH and only HIGH of the Bid price. And tech support said you can go lower. The support just blurted it out without getting to the bottom of it.