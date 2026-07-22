Interesting and Humour - page 3949
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No photoshop - this is a picture from a mobile phone (if you click and download the full file, there's all the info)
Added:
And I took the photo from a "lying on a sun lounger" position. :)
http://worldnewsdailyreport.com/trump-science-advisor-denies-apollo-moon-landings-ever-happened/
Where did I get to? Yandex - Russia's number 1 search engine. Where did I get to....
I can't face old age in peace.
Is this fate or path?
Everyone rushed to buy bitcoins,
♪ And I took some, too ♪
♪ I sold my flat, my cat, my summer house ♪
♪ I even sold my car and my necklace ♪
# Now, hoping for my fortune #
I sit and wait for the cards to fall.
I pawned my teeth in a pawnshop And posthumously signed away my liver.
I'm dreaming of a billion.
I've got nothing to chew and nothing but bitcoins. I'm in a bit of a jam.
It's like my friend, the deceased, used to say
- "If you don't risk it, you don't drink it.
Yes, brothers, I'm a bit of a mess,
But I'm Russian, I'm my own man.
Can you give me a hand, for Christ's sake?
As a victim of the digital age.
(Spelling and punctuation are original.)
Sergey Shnurov (Shnur)
I can't face old age in peace.
Is this fate or path?
Everyone rushed to buy bitcoins,
♪ And I took some, too ♪
♪ I sold my flat, my cat, my summer house ♪
♪ I even sold my car and my necklace ♪
# Now, hoping for my fortune #
I sit and wait for the cards to fall.
I pawned my teeth in a pawnshop And posthumously signed away my liver.
I'm dreaming of a billion.
I've got nothing to chew and nothing but bitcoins. I'm in a bit of a jam.
It's like my friend, the deceased, used to say
- "If you don't risk it, you don't drink it.
Yes, brothers, I'm a bit of a mess,
But I'm Russian, I'm my own man.
Can you give me a hand, for Christ's sake?
As a victim of the digital age.
(Spelling and punctuation are original.)
Sergey Shnurov (Shnur)
brace yourselves, friends... this is not the place...
brace yourselves, friends... this is not the place...