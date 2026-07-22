Interesting and Humour - page 3949

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Vladimir Karputov:

No photoshop - this is a picture from a mobile phone (if you click and download the full file, there's all the info)

Added:

And I took the photo from a "lying on a sun lounger" position. :)

Nice lounger.))
 

http://worldnewsdailyreport.com/trump-science-advisor-denies-apollo-moon-landings-ever-happened/

Trump Science Advisor Denies Apollo Moon Landings Ever Happened
Trump Science Advisor Denies Apollo Moon Landings Ever Happened
  • worldnewsdailyreport.com
Donald Trump’s newly appointed science and technology advisor, Yale University professor David Gelernter, has already attracted a barrage of criticism after making controversial statements this week during an exclusive interview with Science Today. The controversial computer scientist already known for his strong stance against the science...
[Deleted]  
 


Where did I get to? Yandex - Russia's number 1 search engine. Where did I get to....

 

I can't face old age in peace.

Is this fate or path?

Everyone rushed to buy bitcoins,

♪ And I took some, too ♪

♪ I sold my flat, my cat, my summer house ♪

♪ I even sold my car and my necklace ♪

# Now, hoping for my fortune #

I sit and wait for the cards to fall.

I pawned my teeth in a pawnshop And posthumously signed away my liver.

I'm dreaming of a billion.

I've got nothing to chew and nothing but bitcoins. I'm in a bit of a jam.

It's like my friend, the deceased, used to say

- "If you don't risk it, you don't drink it.

Yes, brothers, I'm a bit of a mess,

But I'm Russian, I'm my own man.

Can you give me a hand, for Christ's sake?

As a victim of the digital age.

(Spelling and punctuation are original.)


Sergey Shnurov (Shnur)

 


 
 
Server Muradasilov:

I can't face old age in peace.

Is this fate or path?

Everyone rushed to buy bitcoins,

♪ And I took some, too ♪

♪ I sold my flat, my cat, my summer house ♪

♪ I even sold my car and my necklace ♪

# Now, hoping for my fortune #

I sit and wait for the cards to fall.

I pawned my teeth in a pawnshop And posthumously signed away my liver.

I'm dreaming of a billion.

I've got nothing to chew and nothing but bitcoins. I'm in a bit of a jam.

It's like my friend, the deceased, used to say

- "If you don't risk it, you don't drink it.

Yes, brothers, I'm a bit of a mess,

But I'm Russian, I'm my own man.

Can you give me a hand, for Christ's sake?

As a victim of the digital age.

(Spelling and punctuation are original.)


Sergey Shnurov (Shnur)

 

brace yourselves, friends... this is not the place...


 

brace yourselves, friends... this is not the place...


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