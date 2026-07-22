Interesting and Humour - page 1373

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One thread on the forum reminds me of this :)

 
 

Good morning

synchronized swimming


[Deleted]  
Breaking up with a girl is best done at McDonald's. There are no sharp fork knives, no heavy dishes and you can always hide behind a fat kid.
 

Oh, shit (

 
 
 

Archpriest Vsevolod Chaplin, head of the Synodal Department for Relations between Church and Society, believes that the economy should be based on Orthodoxy, Interfax reported.

According to the archpriest, "we have to move from an economy of growth to an economy of sufficiency and self-restraint in desire of earthly goods. Chaplin believes that it is necessary to set out such a system in the categories of economic science, and then move on to using it.

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