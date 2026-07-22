Interesting and Humour - page 3506

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Kangaroos arrive in Buenos Aires zoo

 
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Optimizing Structural Building Elements in Metal by using Additive Manufacturing (PDF Download Available)
Optimizing Structural Building Elements in Metal by using Additive Manufacturing (PDF Download Available)
  • www.researchgate.net
In order to explore the possibilities of using Additive Manufacturing (AM) techniques for the production of metallic structural elements for the Building Industry research has been carried out by the international engineering firm Arup. The research is based on the redesign of an existing structural node which is part of a tensegrity structure...
 

Top hits of the 90s | Foreign

 

http://cdn.fishki.net/upload/post/201602/02/1835168/tn/4_22.jpg

Love the picture )) A complete drain on the depot!

 
Server Muradasilov:

Who sells coal......

Do you know what's going on in Shanghai? I had an acquaintance there, she sent me pictures. It's a total finish, the smog is so thick you can see 200 meters away. She came back and was covered in some allergic pimples, she was treated for a month.
 

Cool calendar for nostalgic USSR people )

http://trinixy.ru/139321-pin-ap-kalendar-k-100-letiyu-revolyucii-13-risunkov.html

Пин-ап календарь к 100-летию революции (13 рисунков)
Пин-ап календарь к 100-летию революции (13 рисунков)
  • trinixy.ru
К 100-летию революции 1917 года российский художник Андрей Тарусов подготовил пин-ап календарь, в котором он совместил советские лозунги с современными образами и героями. Альманах будет выпущен ограниченным тиражом на средства, собранные через краудфандинговую платформу. Для этого требуется 120 000 рублей, а всего лишь за сутки удалось собрать...
 

Here's a nice calendar, too.

Отличный пин-ап календарь про Олимпийские Игры!
Отличный пин-ап календарь про Олимпийские Игры!
  • 2013.12.14
  • rhunwolf.livejournal.com
Нарисован талантливым художником Андреем Тарусовым. Заказать его можно здесь, осталось несколько дней: https://boomstarter.ru/projects/tar usov/pechat_sportivnogo_kalendarya_na_20 14_g Бесплатно…
 

https://lenta.ru/news/2016/12/20/zil/

На московском заводе ЗИЛ собрали последний грузовик
На московском заводе ЗИЛ собрали последний грузовик
  • 2016.12.20
  • Глеб Щелкунов / «Коммерсантъ»
  • lenta.ru
На московском заводе ЗИЛ выпустили последний в истории предприятия грузовик. Об этом сообщает ресурс Drom.ru. Им стал ЗИЛ-43276Т, который собрали в прессово-сварочном корпусе завода. По данным ресурса, это одно из немногих подразделений некогда огромного предприятия, работающих до сих пор. Автомобиль, оснащенный дизельным двигателем...
 
Alexandr Saprykin:

2017 will come later

https://hi-tech.mail.ru/news/extra_second/?frommail=1&fromnews=1

As I was told yesterday, 2017 will be a happy one because it starts on a Sunday )
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