Interesting and Humour - page 1323
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Another Peter)
It's mostly Moscow.
Some morons are fighting other morons with moron methods.
Then take a ride on our merry-go-rounds).
is this really funny to you or are you just trying to make it dirty on principle?
There is no difference in taste or colour!
http://tema.livejournal.com/1462716.html
there is no difference in taste or colour!
Theme is good, he is a competent PR manager. Now he will make beautiful icons based on which he will make their own, and then sell them well. Those who drew the icons will give books for 300 rubles).
I was more interested in the flight of fancy, a lot of laughs
- If I tell you how many sheep there are in your flock, you give me one sheep for it.
- All right.
- 354
- Right!
The blonde, satisfied, walks away with the reward.
The shepherd (shouts after):
- How about if I tell you your natural hair colour, you give me back my dog)))))))))))
Sun Ji(孙吉), a farmer, lost both his hands in an accident 25 years ago. As he had no money for prostheses, he decided to build his own artificial hands. Having only a primary school education, Sun Ji still managed to complete the task, making prostheses from improvised materials, mainly metal and plastic. Gradually improving the design, he was able to use the artificial arms not only to work in the fields, but also to repair appliances, play the harmonica and dance.